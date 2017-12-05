Netflix’s Official Statement on Danny Masterson’s Firing From ‘The Ranch’

Following Netflix’s announcement that Danny Masterson would be written off of The Ranch, the streaming service has released an official statement via Twitter.

After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

The statement is the first that the company has released on social media.

Masterson has been accused by four different women of sexual assault, the cases dating back to the 2000s during the height of the actor’s career.

The news of his termination comes just a day after a Netflix executive told one of Masterson’s accusers that the streaming giant “doesn’t believe” the women. Netflix alleges that the executive was unaware that he was speaking to one of the alleged victims.

Shortly after the announcement of his firing, the 42-year-old actor spoke to Huffington Post to address the accusations and his termination, stating that he was disappointed in Netflix’s decision.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” he said. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson, who finished filming for The Ranch‘s second season Monday, is still set to appear in the second half of the season.