‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Provides Update on Season 4

Ted Lasso’s long-awaited fourth season is coming soon to Apple TV+, and Brendan Hunt has an update.

After much speculation, it was announced in March that the Emmy-winning dramedy had been renewed for Season 4, nearly two years after Season 3.

Hunt, who co-created the series with Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, expressed his excitement about the new season while talking to Entertainment Tonight. He also revealed that the ball is rolling on production. “We’re getting going on that,” he said. “We start shooting pretty soon.”

While Sudeikis, who plays the titular coach, is the only actor confirmed so far, it seems likely that Hunt will reprise his role as Coach Beard. Additionally, Warner Bros. Television previously picked up options for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift in the case that Season 4 gets the green light, so they are also expected to return. The cast also includes Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance, but it’s unknown who else will be returning.

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

As of now, details surrounding Season 4’s plot are being kept under wraps, but more information will likely be released in the coming months, especially since filming will be starting soon. Since fans have already been waiting two years for Season 4, the wait for the new episodes will be worth it, now that it’s actually been confirmed that at least one more season is on the way. Although it wasn’t previously confirmed that Season 3 was the final season, fans suspected that was the case, especially with the way it ended. But some also had hope that it wasn’t the end, and they were right.

It’s hard to tell when Season 4 of Ted Lasso will premiere, but fans can always watch the first three seasons now on Apple TV+ to keep occupied, because it might still be a while.