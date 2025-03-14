‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 4 in Shocking Move

AFC Richmond is officially getting the team back together. After more than a year in limbo, the Apple TV+ dramedy Ted Lasso has been renewed for Season 4, with Jason Sudeikis set to reprise his role as the title character.

Apple TV+ confirmed the renewal Friday, almost two years after Season 3 wrapped, and just months after it was reported that Warner Bros. Television had picked up options for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. While Sudeikis is set to return, no further casting announced were made.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added: “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Ted Lasso originally premiered in 2020 and centers on Sudeikis’ titular American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. The third season of the Emmy-winning series aired in 2023 and largely wrapped up any loose ends, leaving many to speculate that a fourth season wasn’t on the table.

However, over the past year, those connected to the show teased a future for Ted Lasso, with co-creator Bill Lawrence telling Collider in August that Season 4 was dependent on Sudeikis’ return. Meanwhile, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, shared in March 2023 that “it’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing.”

Apple TV+’s release didn’t tease details of the upcoming season, but during a Friday appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Sudeikis confirmed the show would be back for a fourth season, which would see his character “coaching a women’s team.” He didn’t share any further information other than teasing that “we’re writing Season 4 now.”

Lawrence executive produces Ted Lasso alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the new season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon also serves as a writer and Dylan Marron as story editor. Ted Lasso Season 4 doesn’t yet have a premiere date.