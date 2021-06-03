'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Star Sets Expectations High With Latest Comparison

✖

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will arrive on Apple TV+ next month, and it's being compared to one of the biggest movies of all time. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, talked about the show on Collider Ladies Night and teased what fans can expect from Season 2.

“Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason [Sudeikis] has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him," she said. Does this mean there's going to be a surprise twist at the end of the season? We'll have to wait to find out, but Waddingham believes the writing team has done a great job meeting and exceeding expectations.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021

“We are so precious about this show that, I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous to see how - for everyone, not just my character - I was thinking, ‘Oh god, we’ve created such a honey," Waddingham stated. "How do we not let the fans down, or where they think it’ll go or whatever?’ And the brilliant thing is, the writers are on their own journey and have done us all such a service, such a great service.”

In the first season, Welton hires Lasso [Sudeikis] to be the coach for her soccer team AFC Richmond despite not having any experience coaching or playing soccer. Welton, who is the owner of the team, wanted Lasso to lose so she can get back at her ex-husband as he loves the club. But as she gets to know Lasso, she grows fond of him and the team. The question is will Welton continue to grow in Season 2?

“I was worried that Rebecca would suddenly be this brand new person, that she has strength and happiness in her life, she realizes she doesn’t have to be like that, she’s been forgiven, she’s suddenly this perky person," Waddingham revealed. "And I’m so glad that we find her with some moments of strength but then the whole two steps forward, one step back, one step forward, two steps back." Season 2 of Ted Lasso will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on July 23.