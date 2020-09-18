'Ted Lasso,' Jason Sudeikis Sports Comedy, Picked up for Season 2 at Apple TV+

✖

Ted Lasso, a comedy series that stars Jason Sudeikis, is a big hit for Apple TV+. And because of its success, the streaming network has renewed the show for a second season, which will debut in 2021. The second season will consist of 10 episodes, just like the first season, which is currently airing. The eighth episode of the first season was released on Friday.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a college football coach from Kansas hired to be a coach for a pro soccer team in England. However, Lasso doesn't have any experience in coaching soccer, leading to him having a number of challenges. Before the series premiere of Ted Lasso, Sudeikis talked about how Lasso would handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think he'd be thriving," Sudeikis said to Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, he makes the best of a bad situation. He's an indomitable spirit, so I can see him organizing trivia nights down in Orlando, or like karaoke nights and hosting it and spraying the microphone after each person. I'm sure LeBron [James] has a lovely singing voice, probably does a great '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton, and if he doesn't, he would by the time it's over with Ted's guidance."

Reviews of Ted Lasso began to pour in shortly after the premiere. Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly wrote: "Ted Lasso has no right to be this funny. It’s got a one-joke premise, built around a character created for NBC Sports back in 2013. But the new Apple TV+ comedy — starring Jason Sudeikis as a soccer neophyte hired to coach a football club in the U.K. — is a wonderfully amusing, surprisingly thoughtful sports sitcom that is, of course, not really about sports at all."

Overall, critics seem to like Season 1 of Ted Lasso with the show having a 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus review on the site reads: "Warm and winsome, if not particularly hilarious, Ted Lasso fleshes out its promo premise with unrelenting optimism and a charming turn from Jason Sudeikis." Ted Lasso is a character that was first seen on Saturday Night Live. Sudeikis was on SNL from 2003-2013, and once he left the show, he was seen in a number of films such as We are the Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, Mother's Day and Downsizing.