'Ted Lasso' Delivers Massive Premiere Weekend for Apple TV+ for Season 2

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered last week, and it led to a huge weekend for Apple TV+. According to Deadline, the episode that aired on July 23 became Apple TV+'s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and No. 1 debut across all series and movies. Apple TV+ doesn't reveal any hard numbers to support the announcement but did provide more highlights.

Deadline says the premiere episode led to major growth in new viewers, landing 50% week-over-week, which is a record. Ted Lasso also helped viewership for other Apple TV+ comedies such as Schmigadoon, Physical and Mythic Quest. The viewership for the Season 2 premiere was six times higher than the Season 1 premiere last year. And with the show streaming in more than 100 countries, viewership increased 200% compared to last year during the Season 1 premiere across U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, France and more.

PopCulture.com recently caught up with Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate in Ted Lasso, and he explained why people love the series. "I think we maybe became a little bit saturated with snarkier comedies," he said. "Don't get me wrong, some of them are brilliant, those kind of snarky comedies. I love them, but I think there's a need for a show like Ted Lasso anyway and it just felt so refreshing as a result. And obviously, it came at a time, well, during the pandemic when I think it felt like people were really open to this positive message. But it just has so much heart. I think it also just manages to balance the lapse with all the emotional paths as well."

Jeremy Swift, who plays Leslie Higgins in Ted Lasso, believes Season 2 can be even better than the first season. "I think there was no falling off of quality in the script when I read the script, and I think the great thing is that there just be such surprises for people, that they've been pulled into the show by season one and they love the characters," Swift said. "They'll hopefully go with them on the journeys that they have, and there are things that you could never guess in your wildest dreams would happen, in season two. So, hopefully, that does push the bar up even higher."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.