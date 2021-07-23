'Ted Lasso' Season 2: AFC Richmond Loses Important Member of Team in Premiere

✖

In the Season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond has a different look as one key member of the team is no longer there. During the episode, which is called Goodbye Earl, we learn that Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) has retired. He is first seen coaching his niece's soccer team, and we later learn that his retirement speech gained 15 million views as he got emotional. Roy is currently dating Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and was the one who encouraged him to do the emotional speech.

One of the other things Keeley encourages Roy to do is start working for Sky Sports. Roy declines in typical Roy fashion (swearing and all). She also gets him to go on a double date with AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and a new man she is seeing. Keeley wants Roy to go out more since he no longer has soccer to focus on.

After the date, Roy gives Rebecca words of encouragement after she asks what they think of her date. Roy told Rebecca she needs to be with someone "who makes you feel like you've been struck by lightning," and "don't you dare settle for fine." At the end of the episode, Keeley apologizes to Roy for trying to change his mind about Sky Sports by going out on a double date. Roy forgives her and is seen with his yoga mom friends watching the reality series Lust Conquers All, where we see former AFC Richmond star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster).

Roy decided to call it a career after suffering a knee injury during a match against Manchester City in Season 1. While he didn't announce his retirement there, he made it clear that he won't be on the pitch anytime soon.

“He had no plan beyond football; he wanted to play football until he died, and he’s not dead and part of him is sad about that. His dream version of the ending is, he died on the field,” Goldstein told Variety on the Awards Circuit podcast. And when asked about playing Roy, Goldstein said: “There’s a real tragedy in him and aging is a bummer and there’s a thing of, ‘I don’t want to not be able to do that thing anymore, it seems very unfair.’ That’s something I very much relate to."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.