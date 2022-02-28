‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Wins Big at the SAG Awards 2022

The Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso continues to win awards. On Sunday, the cast of Ted Lasso won the Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show beat out The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murderers in the Building.

When the announcement was made, the entire cast of Ted Lasso celebrated but there were not in Santa Monica, California to accept the award. Instead, Jason Sudekis, Hannah Waddingham and the rest of the cast were overseas getting ready to film Season 3. “Oh my gosh, seriously, even though we’re a complete gaggle of idiots, we are so appreciative,” Waddingham said, per PEOPLE. Thank you so, so much. And we wish we were there with you, don’t we?” Waddingham also gave some love to costar Juno Temple who attended the ceremony.

The win for the Ted Lasso cast comes just a few months after the show won multiple Emmy Awards. Along with winning Outstanding Comedy Series, Sudekis, Waddingham and Brett Goldstein also took home Emmys for their roles in the series. Earlier this year, Sudeikis won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

After having a big Emmy Awards night, Sudeikis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the celebration. “One of the nice things about having a bunch of folks from another country on your show is that when they come to town, the boss has got to pay for them to have a nice swanky hotel to stay in,” he said. “So we crashed that hotel and had a little get-together out by the pool there… I don’t know how it would have felt if we wouldn’t have been as lucky, but we were, so it felt good. I believe that Phil ended up in the pool, Phil Dunster. “I think he ended up in the pool by his own choosing.”

Sudekis also teased possible spinoffs in the future. “I think that’s one of the neatest things about the show, at least for me,” he explained. “To watch over and over these performances by these amazing actors, this great cast. I really enjoy watching every single one of them and it’s so fun on the writing side just to pair up anybody.”