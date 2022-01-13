SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Snubs

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are in! The 2022 SAG Awardsnominees were announced Wednesday morning by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson via Instagram Live, highlighting the 2022 show’s divergence from its traditional format due to the ongoing pandemic, and while there were plenty of deserving nominees, there were also more than just a few snubs.

Leading the pack of TV nominees, and coming at little surprise, were HBO’s Jesse Armstrong-created hit drama Succession and Apple TV+’s Jason Sudeikis -starring show Ted Lasso with five nods each, including for their ensembles and individual nominations for their cast members. Netflix’s hit series Squid Game was also shown some love, scoring major nominations for its ensemble and actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung. On the movie front, Netflix’s drama The Power of the Dog led film nominees with three nods, with House of Gucci and Beflast both also racking up a few nominations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It wasn’t good news for every popular title from 2021, though, because the 2022 SAG Awards boasts some pretty notable snubs. Although considered to be a front-runner on the awards circuit for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart failed to earn a nomination. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was left out of the nominees for ensemble cast, and King Richard‘s Aunjanue Ellis was snubbed. One of the biggest TV snubs centered around Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. While both Steve Martin and Martin Short were recognized, their co-star, Selena Gomez, was overlooked.

The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Keep scrolling to see this year’s nominees.

Film – Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Film – Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Film – Other

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Television – TV Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Television – Comedy

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

TV – Drama

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Television – Stunt Ensemble

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game