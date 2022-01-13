SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Snubs

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are in! The 2022 SAG Awardsnominees were announced Wednesday morning by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson via Instagram Live, highlighting the 2022 show’s divergence from its traditional format due to the ongoing pandemic, and while there were plenty of deserving nominees, there were also more than just a few snubs.
Leading the pack of TV nominees, and coming at little surprise, were HBO’s Jesse Armstrong-created hit drama Succession and Apple TV+’s Jason Sudeikis -starring show Ted Lasso with five nods each, including for their ensembles and individual nominations for their cast members. Netflix’s hit series Squid Game was also shown some love, scoring major nominations for its ensemble and actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung. On the movie front, Netflix’s drama The Power of the Dog led film nominees with three nods, with House of Gucci and Beflast both also racking up a few nominations.
Videos by PopCulture.com
It wasn’t good news for every popular title from 2021, though, because the 2022 SAG Awards boasts some pretty notable snubs. Although considered to be a front-runner on the awards circuit for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart failed to earn a nomination. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was left out of the nominees for ensemble cast, and King Richard‘s Aunjanue Ellis was snubbed. One of the biggest TV snubs centered around Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. While both Steve Martin and Martin Short were recognized, their co-star, Selena Gomez, was overlooked.
The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Keep scrolling to see this year’s nominees.
Film – Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Film – Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Film – Other
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Television – TV Movie or Limited Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Television – Comedy
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
TV – Drama
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Television – Stunt Ensemble
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game