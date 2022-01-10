Golden Globes 2022: ‘Ted Lasso’ Earns Win for Apple TV+ at Untelevised Ceremony

Ted Lasso won another Golden Globe award this past weekend. The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, and actor Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — for his role in Ted Lasso. This comes a few months after Sudeikis won an Emmy Award for his portrayal as the title character. This year’s Golden Globe Awards were not televised due to NBC boycotting the event to support increased membership diversity in the HFPA.

This is the second consecutive year that Sudeikis won the Golden Globe Award. His character (Lasso) is a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a pro soccer team from England. Despite having no experience in soccer, Ted uses his power of positivity to have AFC Richmond believe in themselves on and off the pitch.

Thank you @jasonsudeikis for bringing your A Game to Ted Lasso. Congratulations on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/nOcNGRzlz2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

“That’s nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Sudeikis said when he won the Golden Globe last year. “This is, for me, the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that’s nuts…. Especially… that’s crazy. OK, umm. Alright. Wow. Here’s what I’ll say. I’ll say this. I want to thank everybody that works on the show. I read this book to my son Otis called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. He has these three questions, like, ‘When’s the best time to do things?’ ‘What is the right thing to do?’ And then, ‘Who is the most important one?’ That last question, ‘Who is the most important one,’ is like, whoever the person you’re with. So I kinda reject the premise of being the best actor, because in my humble opinion the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”

Two seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+. The third season of the series will start filming soon and likely premiere in the summer. But the biggest question heading into Season 3 is will this be the final season as reported?

“I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3,” Sudeikis explained to Entertainment Tonight in October. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know?”