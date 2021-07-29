'Sweet Tooth' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix

✖

Netflix has greenlit a second season of one of its most popular shows. On Thursday, the streaming giant officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2. The series is set to return for an eight-episode sophomore run, though a premiere date has not yet been announced, Deadline confirmed. Sharing the news, showrunner Jim Mickle said "It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

An adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the real world after "The Great Crumble" — a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on the world and preceded the rise of "hybrids." It follows Gus, a lovable half-human and half-deer boy growing up in a sheltered Nebraska forest who finds himself searching for a new beginning after he befriends a wanderer named Jepperd, and the series follows the duo as they explore what's left of the U.S. The series stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte, with James Brolin providing the voice of the series' narrator.

When Sweet Tooth dropped on Netflix back on June 4, it debuted to immediate success. Along with dethroning Lucifer from the No. 1 spot on the streamer's Top 10 list overall for both movies and series, it also took a spot on Netflix's Top 10 most-watched English-language originals. Within the first 28 days of its premiere, Sweet Tooth was viewed by 60 million member households. That massive streaming number made the show Netflix's No. 6 most-watched English-language originals list. The show fell just behind The Queen's Gambit at No. 4 with 62 million household views and Bridgerton, which takes the No. 1 spot after it raked in a massive 82 million views within a month of its Season 1 debut back in December. Sweet Tooth's Season 1 success is reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes scores. The show currently has a 98% Tomatometer score from critics and an 88% audience score.

At this time, few details are known about Sweet Tooth Season 2. Mickle is poised to return as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. It is also likely that much of the Season 1 cast will reprise their roles. However, Netflix has not yet released an official synopsis. As fans await Season 2 news, including a premiere date, they can binge Season 1, which is available for streaming on Netflix.