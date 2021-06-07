'Lucifer' No Longer Netflix's Most-Watched Title, Here's What Dethroned It

✖

Lucifer once reigned king on Netflix's most-watched list, but it has since been dethroned by a newcomer series that it making huge waves. The new DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth is the number one show on Netlfix, unseating Lucifer Season 5B, which had been number one since its release on May 28. Coincidentally, Lucifer is also based on a DC Comics version of the Lord of Hell, as taken from Neil Gaiman's Sandman series.

Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — par human, part animal — inexplicably began to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted. The story picks up with Gus (Christian Convery), a part-deer/part-human boy who has been living in seclusion in the forest for a decade. Gus meets a wandering traveler, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), and the pair team up on a journey the get answers about both of their lives.

"The show of the summer" is here. All episodes of #SweetTooth are now streaming! pic.twitter.com/VWu71OR4ZI — Sweet Tooth (@SweetTooth) June 4, 2021

Previously in the series, Lucifer was revealed to have a twin brother, Michael, who is hellbent on causing chaos and sowing discord among his brethren. After much infighting between Lucifer, Michael, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and even Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), the brothers' father, God (Dennis Haysbert), shows up and says to them, "Children, you know I hate it when you fight." This is where Season 5 Part 1 left off, setting the stage for a whole new realm of issues for the ethereal family.

Lucifer was first forged at Fox, where it ran for three seasons before being canceled. Netflix soon swooped in a picked it, breathing new life into the show with a new season that has since turned into three new seasons. Recently, Brandt revealed that she has concluded filming the show's sixth, and final, season, writing on Instagram, "Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I," she wrote, addressing her character.

Brandt also praised "the Lucifer family" which "has grown over the years & extends further than the WB lot." In her heartfelt message, she said, "It includes our Vancouver crew from [Seasons] 1 & 2. Reflecting on the many faces, be it LA or Vancouver, what remains is we have been surrounded & supported by some of the most hardworking & talented individuals in our business, who’ve been on this crazy roller coaster of cancellations, a formidable fan base and renewals."