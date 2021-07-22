Netflix's New Fantasy Series Enters Top 10 of Most Watched Amid Massive Streaming Numbers

✖

Netflix has scored yet another major win with one of its original titles. Just a little more than a month after its premiere, the streamer's DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth has already cemented its place among Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched English-language originals after it pulled in massive viewing numbers.

This week, the streaming giant released official viewing data for the fantasy series, revealing that 60 million member households have watched sweet Tooth since its July 4 debut, Deadline reported. Although Netflix is notoriously secretive regarding viewership data for its original titles, the streaming giant previously revealed in 2019 that a view only counts once an account has watched at least 70% of the episode or film's runtime, including the credits. However, the streamer noted that the information "should not be taken as a metric for all Netflix content," and it is unclear if the same criteria remains in place for current viewing numbers.

Regardless, Sweet Tooth's 60 million-member households view count puts the series at No. 6 on Netflix's most-watched English-language originals list, beating out the controversial series Emily In Paris, which has landed both Golden Globes and Emmys nominations. Sweet Tooth is in good company on the list, falling just behind the Top 5, which includes The Queen's Gambit at No. 4 with 62 million household views and Bridgerton, which takes the No. 1 spot after it raked in a massive 82 million views within a month of its Season 1 debut back in December.

An adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name, Sweet Tooth, is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the real world after "The Great Crumble" — a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on the world and preceded the rise of "hybrids." It follows Gus, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer who grows up in a sheltered Nebraska forest. He finds himself searching for a new beginning after he befriends a wanderer named Jepperd, and the series follows the duo as they explore what's left of the U.S.

The series was an instant hit and quickly dethroned fellow Netflix series Lucifer from the No. 1 spot on the streamer's Top 10 list overall for both movies and series. Commenting on the show's success when speaking with PopCulture in June, Sweet Tooth star James Brolin said that he has been "blown away" by the overwhelming response to the series. Although Brolin said he "knew it would be watched," he said he was "blown away by the fact that it's seven days now at number one. And I think it's going to hold for a while."

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte, with Brolin providing the voice of the series' narrator. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.