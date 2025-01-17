As Sutton Foster finds success with her blossoming relationship with Hugh Jackman, her show Younger is also finding success on Netflix. The Broadway actress starred on the TV Land and Hulu/Paramount+ romantic dramedy as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorced mother who poses as a 20-something to re-enter the ageist publishing industry. Younger recently dropped all seven seasons on Netflix, and nearly four years after it ended, fans still can’t get enough. The series is staying steady on the streamer’s Top 10 for shows in the U.S. at No. 5.

Also starring Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis, Younger ran for six seasons on TV Land, and after the network renewed it, Younger became its longest-running original series. The show moved to Paramount+ and Hulu with Season 7 and officially ended in June 2021 after premiering in March 2015.

With Younger’s initial success, the series nearly spawned a spinoff show centering on Duff’s Kelsey Peters. The untitled series from Younger creator Darren Star, was ultimately canceled once Duff landed How I Met Your Mother reboot How I Met Your Father on Hulu. In 2022, Duff told Cosmopolitan that the show was “on hold for now” but would have been “more excited” for a Younger movie. Now that HIMYF is canceled, perhaps some type of spinoff or movie could move forward in the future, especially since Younger is clearly still a hit among fans, old and new, thanks to streaming.

As for other shows on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S., the list is led by Original limited series American Primeval, followed by the Walking Dead Rick Grimes spinoff The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live. Squid Game, Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, I Am A Killer, Missing You, and The Breakthrough. There is quite a variety on Netflix’s list, and it’s exciting seeing Younger in the midst of it.

Since Younger did just come to Netflix, it’s likely that the show will remain on the streamer for a while. However, titles can be on Netflix for any length of time, from a few months to a few years, so it’s hard to tell. It should help that it’s already doing so well, so at the very least, fans can expect Younger to be on Netflix for quite some time.