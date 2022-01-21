Hilary Duff Offers Update on ‘Younger’ Spinoff Series

Hilary Duff won’t be reprising her role as Younger‘s Kelsey Peters anytime soon. Having wrapped the sitcom last year after seven seasons, the actress revealed the status of her character’s spinoff that was previously discussed during an interview with Cosmopolitan about her new Hulu show How I Met Your Father.

“It’s on hold for now,” Duff said of the spinoff, adding that she’d probably be “more excited” to do a movie based on Younger. “I think Darren Star, the creator of Younger, is really busy with Emily in Paris,” she added, “but I know we hold a special place.” Duff’s other highly-anticipated project, a revival of Lizzie McGuire, was scrapped by Disney after filming had already begun due to disagreements over how adult its content would be.

Duff told Cosmopolitan of the planned reboot, “My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, ‘I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the f-?’”

Asked if she had ever thought about leaking the Lizzie content that had already been shot, Duff admitted, “I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn’t, because in my 34 years I’ve realized that everything does happen for a reason.” She continued that with “a time and a place for everything,” it just wasn’t Lizzie’s “moment” to return. “I’m constantly asked about it still,” the former child star added. “All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

As for getting back into the studio, the “Sparks” artist admitted she has been talking with husband Matthew Koma about starting to “stretch the muscles a little bit” in that realm. “I really want to, but I need time to figure out what I’m saying, what kind of record I’m making, and who it’s for,” she explained. “But, yes, I want to. You know how annoying it is to go to a concert, and they don’t play the hits? I want to serve people what they want, but I also want it to be authentic to who I am now, and that’s very complicated.”