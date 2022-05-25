Suspenseful New Netflix Series Is Taking Over the Charts

✖

An all-new Netflix original series has joined the likes of Money Heist and Squid Game to become one of the top-rated titles on the platform. Joining the streaming library, and Netflix's growing catalog of foreign-language titles, on Friday, May 20 and drawing comparisons to Clint Eastwood's Gran Torino, the new original series Wrong Side of the Tracks is captivating audiences with its suspenseful storyline, drawing a large enough audience to land it on the streaming charts.

Created by Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo and first airing on the Telecinco channel in Spain as Entrevías, Wrong Side of the Tracks is set in the Madrid neighborhood of Entrevías. The series follows a war veteran who decides to take matters into his own hands when his adolescent granddaughter becomes a victim of the drug traffickers, who have infiltrated his fast- deteriorating neighborhood. In an effort to combat it, he sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Although Wrong Side of the Tracks has only been available for streaming for less than a week, it has already made a massive splash on Netflix subscribers, following on the heels of Netflix's other successful foreign-language titles. The series immediately debuted on the streaming chart and, as of this posting, has since risen to claim the No. 3 spot among both movies and series on Netflix U.S. It only falls behind Ozark and The Lincoln Lawyer, which takes the top spot, and comes ahead of Boss Baby Back in Business and Who Killed Sara?, which round out the Top 5. The new series has performed just as well in other countries, landing it the No. 2 spot on the streamer's worldwide chart, according to FlixPatrol data, which shows Wrong Side of the Tracks falling only behind The Lincoln Lawyer as of the most recent data on Tuesday, May 24.

At this time, not enough reviews have trickled in for Wrong Side of the Tracks to earn a Rotten Tomatoes rating, though Decider's review for the new series was glowing. Officially giving the series a fresh rating, the outlet wrote that the series "has a layered story that's bolstered by a lead performance from Coronado that makes you actually root for the most bitterly caustic character on the whole show."

Thankfully for fans, it seems almost guaranteed that Netflix will soon be treating subscribers to Season 2. Although the eight-episode first season only just arrived on the streaming platform, Tom's Guide reports that Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 broadcast back-to-back alongside Season 1 in Spain, with Season 2 having concluded on May 17. This means that given the show's early success on Netflix, fans can likely expect Season 2 to arrive sometime in the future, though that has not yet been confirmed by the streamer.