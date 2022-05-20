Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 20)
The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are about to get a little bit fuller this weekend. As the streaming giant begins to roll out the final handful of additions from its May 2022 lineup, and after it just added more than a dozen new titles throughout the week, it will be stocking six new titles in the library this weekend. Along with two licensed titles, the new round of additions will also includes four Netflix original films and series, including Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots and the streamer's sequel to F*ck de Liefde, F*ck Love Too.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'F*ck Love Too'
The sequel to F*ck de Liefde premieres on Netflix and Friday, May 20, and the five couples at the center of the story are facing new obstacles. In F*ck Love Too, a Netflix original film, Lisa will face a difficult choice, Jack will land in a crisis, and Bo will question her marriage, all while love triangles and lingering doubts swirl.prevnext
'Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3'
A little more than a year after Volume 2 dropped, Love, Death & Robots is returning to Netflix Friday with Volume 3. Executive produced by Mindhunter director David Fincher alongside Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen, the animated short series brings a collection of stories that span a number of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy and is intended to be "easy to watch and hard to forget." In Volume 3, per the Netflix synopsis, "uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await."prevnext
'Wrong Side of the Tracks'
A new Spanish drama arrives in the streaming library on Friday. Wrong Side of the Tracks, a Netflix original series, follows a war veteran who is angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood. In an effort to combat it, he sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.Netflix did not released a trailer ahead of series' debut.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 5/20/22
Ben Is Back
Jackass 4.5
Avail. 5/22/22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
What's leaving this weekend?
As Netflix packs its library full with new additions, it will not be saying goodbye to any others. This weekend, not a single title will exit the content catalogue, but Netflix does have a few departures up its sleeve for the remainder of the month.
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
Leaving 5/31/22
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/16/22
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/17/22
The Future Diary: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/18/22
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. – NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM
Toscana – NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/19/22
A Perfect Pairing – NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived – NETFLIX COMEDY