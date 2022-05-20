Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 20)

The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are about to get a little bit fuller this weekend. As the streaming giant begins to roll out the final handful of additions from its May 2022 lineup, and after it just added more than a dozen new titles throughout the week, it will be stocking six new titles in the library this weekend. Along with two licensed titles, the new round of additions will also includes four Netflix original films and series, including Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots and the streamer's sequel to F*ck de Liefde, F*ck Love Too. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'F*ck Love Too' The sequel to F*ck de Liefde premieres on Netflix and Friday, May 20, and the five couples at the center of the story are facing new obstacles. In F*ck Love Too, a Netflix original film, Lisa will face a difficult choice, Jack will land in a crisis, and Bo will question her marriage, all while love triangles and lingering doubts swirl.

'Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3' A little more than a year after Volume 2 dropped, Love, Death & Robots is returning to Netflix Friday with Volume 3. Executive produced by Mindhunter director David Fincher alongside Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen, the animated short series brings a collection of stories that span a number of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy and is intended to be "easy to watch and hard to forget." In Volume 3, per the Netflix synopsis, "uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await."

'Wrong Side of the Tracks' A new Spanish drama arrives in the streaming library on Friday. Wrong Side of the Tracks, a Netflix original series, follows a war veteran who is angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood. In an effort to combat it, he sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.Netflix did not released a trailer ahead of series' debut.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/20/22

Ben Is Back

Jackass 4.5 Avail. 5/22/22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

What's leaving this weekend? As Netflix packs its library full with new additions, it will not be saying goodbye to any others. This weekend, not a single title will exit the content catalogue, but Netflix does have a few departures up its sleeve for the remainder of the month. Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander