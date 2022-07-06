'Stranger Things' Stage Play Coming to Netflix

The Stranger Things universe is coming to the stage. Netflix announced Wednesday that a stage play set within the world and mythology of the smash-hit series is in the works at the streamer as the Duffer Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer establish their own production company Upside Down Pictures.

While details of the stage play remain under wraps, it will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. Daldry will also direct and 21 Laps serves as associate producer. "Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix in a statement, as per Variety. "They are all about the details – it's no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We're excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary [Leavitt] as creative partner."

The Duffers have a number of new projects under development at Netflix, including a Stranger Things spinoff series. While the exact plot details and how the spinoff will fit into the existing mythology and universe have yet to be revealed, the Duffers revealed the show will be based on their original idea and will not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington. Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps are producing.

Stranger Things has been an amazing success for Netflix and became the second Netflix series ever to surpass the 1 billion hours viewed milestone previously only reached by Squid Game. "I remember the first movie I saw in the theater, the first VHS tape I got for Christmas, the first international one-sheet I bid for on eBay because it was cooler than the domestic," Leavitt said in a statement. "And the first time I met Matt and Ross. All of these seminal moments have led to this ridiculously cool opportunity to build a company with the Duffer Brothers where we produce movies and television because we love movies and television. This love is at the core of Upside Down Pictures, where we're able to collaborate with other artists on projects across the full spectrum of genre. We all love what we do and are excited to do more and more."