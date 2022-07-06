'Stranger Things' Creators Respond to Millie Bobby Brown's Criticism of Season 4

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared her top critique of Stranger Things and her biggest hope for Season 5, and the series co-creator has finally responded. In a Q&A video with The Wrap, Brown seemed to be half-joking when she said that Stranger Things Season 5 should "start killing people off" from the cast. This weekend, Matt Duffer gave his public response on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

For those that missed it when the video first came out back in May, Brown was at least partially joking when she said that Stranger Things needs more character deaths. She said: "They need to kill off some people... [The cast is] way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture, there were like 50 of us. I was like 'you need to start killing people off.'" She later joked that the only reason this hasn't happened is that the Duffer brothers "are two Sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off."

"We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones," she concluded. Obviously, that's not what Matt and Ross Duffer are going for, and Matt made that clear on Monday's podcast interview. However, he also let fans know that no character is automatically safe.

"Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," he said, before adding: "we aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros." He went on to say that, even in it's most fantastical moments, death was something that couldn't be taken lightly in Stranger Things. The key is that such losses have "realistic" ramifications for the characters.

"When Barb dies [in Season 1], it's two seasons' worth of grappling with that," he pointed out. "Every death has an impact. As we're moving into the final season, more of that is on the table. There is logic behind it, and has nothing to do with my sensitivity."

Stranger Things is arguably Netflix's biggest success to date and it's most world-renowned franchise. Production on Season 4 suffered heavily from the COVID-19 pandemic as the show's young cast members aged visibly during their hiatus. Now, Season 5 is slated to be the big finale the story has been building toward all along.

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 is streaming now on Netflix. So far, there's no word on when Season 5 will begin filming or when it might premiere.