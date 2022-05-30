'Stranger Things' Season 4 '80s Song Jumps to Top of Music Charts

✖

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 debuted recently, and the show features a hit '80s song so prominently that the tune has once again jumped to the top of music charts. It's no surprise that Stranger Things is opening news fans up to retro pop culture art and entertainment, as since Season 1 it has included references to beloved 1980s movies, TV show, music, and fashion. Please Note: Possible Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Below.

The new episodes of Stranger Things showcase the 1985 song "Running Up That Hill," by English singer Kate Bush in multiple episodes. It is even utilized as a part of a major plot point in one specific episode. Older fans of the Stranger Things have rediscovered the track for the first time, and younger fans have discovered it for the very first time, leading them all to seek it out. TVLine reports that, just two days after the new season's debut, "Running Up That Hill" soared to the number one spot on the iTunes charts. Notably, the song cracked the top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100 single chart nearly 40 years ago when it was first released, but it didn't come close to topping the chart at that time.

Recently, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters in Season 4. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger."

Back in August 2021, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross.

He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 is out now, with Volume 2 debuting later this summer.