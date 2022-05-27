'Stranger Things' Kicks off Season 4 With Nod to Wes Craven Classic

✖

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and the new episodes kick off with a nod to horror master Wes Craven's classic movies. Notably, horror icon Robert Englund appears in the new season, playing a man named Victor Creel. However, the Freddy Kruger actor isn't the only big reference to Craven's Nightmare on Elm Street in the new Stranger Things episodes. Please Note: Spoilers Ahead for Stranger Things Season 4.

In addition to Creel, Stranger Things fans are also newly introduced to a demon named Vecna, or at least that is the name given to it by the Hawkins kids. Vecna's main power is that it torments the children in their dreams, much like how Freddy Kreuger does in the Nightmare on Elm Street films. It had previously been speculated that Creel would be a villain, however, Englund gets to play on the opposite side of the tracks this time around as Creel is actually a help to the kids when they need to understand what's happening to them.

While Creel does not appear to be a threat to the kids of Hawkins, there is still plenty of danger around just about every corner. Recently, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger."

Back in August 2021, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross.

He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 is out now, with Volume 2 debuting later this summer.