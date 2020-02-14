‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Has Netflix Fans Freaking out Over What Was Revealed

Fans were sent into a frenzy on Friday after Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4. While the 50-second clip contained plenty of clues about what’s to come in the upcoming season, it wasn’t the fact that the series isn’t in Hawkins anymore that sent social media ablaze, but rather the return of one fan-favorite character: David Harbour’s Sheriff Jim Hopper.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

After having been presumed dead after he sacrificed himself in a fiery explosion at a secret Russian military base underneath the StarCourt Mall in Hawkins, Hopper is alive, but not necessarily well, in “the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka,” where he is known simply as “the American.”

As a new horror begins to surface back home in the states, Hopper “will face dangers both human… and other” in Russia, according to a statement from the Duffer Brothers.

​

“Happy valentine’s day everyone,” tweeted one fan. “it doesn’t matter if you’re single or have a significant other who is showering you with presents because stranger things already gave us all the best gift anyone could receive today and that’s revealing the chief jim hopper is alive<3”

Me when that good came off:



I KNEW IT pic.twitter.com/MFlU9aoSOK — EldestSalvatore (@EldestDamon) February 14, 2020

“OMG THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH WE REALLY NEEDED THIS LOL,” commented somebody else. “I’m so happy to see him alive even if he’s a slave for the motherland lol but I’m really looking forward to this now.”

​

“CUT THE F–ING CAMERAS IM SCREAMING I KNEW IT I INEW IT THEY CANT KILL HOPPER I KNEW IT FROM THE MOMENT I WAS SOBBING IN MY BASEMENT I KNEW IT AHAHHAHAHAHHAHA,” wrote one.

Hopper alive and not in the Upside Down pic.twitter.com/vCobFVkaaW — Kevin Williams ∞ 🌟🐸🦉💥 (@AwestruckVox) February 14, 2020

“HOPPER IS ALIVE LIKE I ALREADY KNEW BUT NOW WE GOT THE CONFIRMATION THAT HES RLY ALIVE ITS REAL HES ALIVE HES BREATHING HES OKAY EL DIDNT LOSE HER DAD JOPPER ENDGAME IM GONNA F–ING CRY,” added somebody else.

​

“Thinking about the fact that hopper is probably waiting in russia everyday for el to come find him in the void not knowing that she lost her powers, and getting sad bc he thinks she forgot about him :(,” tweeted one fan.

el doesn’t know hopper is alive, and she doesn’t have her powers anymore so she can’t see him in the void.. someone needs to tell my babie that her dad is alive — ⓩⓞⓔ (@sadbyerss) February 14, 2020

“Thinking about the fact that they made us go through how el was feeling knowing that hopper was dead just so we could experience it from her point of view just wow i hate it here but i love it here,” added somebody else.

​

Of course, amid the flurry of excitement surrounding Hopper’s survival, many fans are already looking forward to the angsty reunions that are sure to come, namely between Hopper and Joyce and Hopper and El.

“If you thought Eleven and Mikes reunion was emotional in Season 2 then god f–ing knows what will happen to us all when Hopper is reunited with Joyce and El,” wrote one fan.

Me seeing hopper and knowing El still has her dad:

pic.twitter.com/ZXuRFxyvGR — He needs some milk (@wonseokchestnut) February 14, 2020

“The el x hopper reunion is about to beat up the mileven reunion from s2,” commented a third. “I speak it into existence.”

​

“Hopper getting back to pick joyce up at 7pm friday for their date at enzos yup yup,” tweeted one person.

Ok but imagine el’s reaction on seeing hopper alive and they run to each other and hug and cry and just ELEVEN HOPPER REUNION #StrangerThings4

pic.twitter.com/27vz9iGH4a — Dee⁷××H☀️BIURAY🦄🌻 (@runehallow) February 14, 2020

“cant stop thinking about joyce finding out hopper is alive and their reunion im so ill,” wrote another.

​

For some, news of Hopper’s survival is only raising more questions and theories, with many believing that the long-sought-after reunions won’t be as heartwarming as fans may hope.

“wait… what if… but what if they….. what if they brainwashed hopper,” theorized one viewer. “And he can’t remember who he was and el accidentally sees him and that’s how she tracks him down and I [crying emoji.”

I swear to god if the Duffer brothers gave us Jim Hopper back only to torture or brainwash or erase his memories of El…my fragile heart will explode. I can’t even handle the thought. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/8tmTjXoO8z — Lex (@lexie_labollita) February 14, 2020

“What if hopper was brainwashed and now he doesn’t even remember about hawkins and who he was so when el and the others find him he doesn’t recognise them,” added a third.

​

Given that Hopper being alive has already been revealed, something that many fans thought would be kept tight-lipped, it is leading many to wonder what else will happen in the season.

“Like i thought hopper being alive would be a huge thing but what if…. there’s something bigger?” asked one.

so if they’re already revealing hopper is alive. what’s gonna be a bigger reveal than that in season 4 pic.twitter.com/8NQMWvcpyD — isabel (@iscbeI) February 14, 2020

“Them posting hopper is alive means that there’s an even bigger plot twist coming though,” added another.