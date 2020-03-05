‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Tom Wlaschiha Joins Cast

Stranger Things Season 4 has picked up a new cast member from Westeros. The series has cast Tom Wlaschiha in a new role as one of Chief Hopper’s captors, though the details are not yet clear. Wlaschiha is known to many for playing The Faceless Man, Jaqen H’ghar on Game of Thrones.

Wlaschiha was included in the brief teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 that fans got last month. His casting was also noted in new reports this week when a behind-the-scenes teaser for the series was released online.

For those looking closely, Wlaschiha was clearly shown in the teaser last month. However, he was hardly recognizable for Game of Thrones fans. Here, he wore a Russian soldier’s uniform with warm padding for the snowy terrain. He carried an assault rifle and wore a menacing glare, complete with a thin mustache.

So far, little is known about Wlaschiha’s character. The teaser made him seem important within the secretive Russian military organization holding Hopper hostage. He was overseeing a number of prisoners working on a railroad, but it could be that he will only get a bit of airtime before the show moves back to Indiana full-time.

On the otherhand, Wlaschiha’s casting was worth noting for the writers, which could mean that his role is a big one. The official Stranger Things writers’ room Twitter account gave a shout-out to Wlaschiha when the teaser dropped, ensuring that no one could miss it.

super excited to have Tom Wlaschiha in our Stranger Things family! pic.twitter.com/CjXMGWeA1e — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 14, 2020

Wlaschiha is a German actor with a long resume, but international fans likely know him best as Jaqen H’ghar. He played a mysterious assassin with the ability to change his appearance at will, taking the face of anyone whom he killed.

In fact, it was never really clear if Wlaschiha was playing the same character every time he was seen on screen. In one season he rescued Arya Stark from imprisonment in Westeros, and years later a man with the same face greeted her at the assassins’ home base halfway across the world.

The nature of that role has many fans joking that they can never really trust Wlaschiha’s on-screen identity again. Many have joked online that a Faceless Man must have made his way into the world of Stranger Things somehow, and wonder who he is there to assassinate.

For his part, Wlaschiha is clearly excited for the role. he posted the teaser on Instagram after it was released, writing: “From Russia with Love.” Fans congratulated him on being cast in another sensational show.



Stranger Things Season 4 is expected to hit Netflix some time in 2021.