Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off the first full week of March strong with the addition of 11 new titles to its streaming library. The new additions will begin rolling out on Monday, March 3 and lead into a long list of new additions set to be made over the weekend. Among the new titles set to make their way to the ever-expanding streaming catalogue are 10 Netflix original series and films, a brand-new comedy special that promises to bring plenty of laughs, and a culinary trip around the world that will have your taste buds watering. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis' After making her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup: Part 1 back in 2018, Taylor Tomlinson’s first hour-long special, Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, is slated to premiere on the streamer on Tuesday, March 3. Halfway through her twenties at age 26, the special sees Tomlinson ready to leave her mistakes behind her as she opens up about working on yourself, realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually "the best years of your life." The Netflix special joins a growing list of comedy specials to hit the streaming giant in recent months.

'Castlevania: Season 3' Netflix is sending viewers back in time to 1475 in Season 3 of original series Castelvania. Based on 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami, the series follows Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan who is attempting to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes. Available for streaming on Thursday, March 5, Season 3 will find Belmont and Sypha settling into a village filled with sinister secrets all while Alucard mentors a pair of admirers and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

'Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors' A small Indian town will beam with color and the boundless curiosity of a toddler in the upcoming Netflix original animated children’s special Mighty Little Bheme: Festival of Colors, a special spinoff of the series of the same name. Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix's first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra-strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure. In Festival of Colors, set to debut on the streamer Thursday, Bheem celebrate Holi, or the Festival of Colors, popular ancient Hindu festival that announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter.

'The Protector: Season 3' One man will embark on a quest to save his city from an immortal enemy in Season 3 of Netflix original series The Protector, set for release on Friday, March 6. Created by Binnur Karaevli and directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral, and Gönenç Uyanık, the series follows young shopkeeper Hakan, who, after discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, finds his world turned upside down after he’s tasked with protecting his city of Istanbul Turkey. With chaos descending upon Istanbul, Season 3 will find Hakan facing a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

'Ugly Delicious: Season 2' The second helping of Netflix's food-and-travel series, Ugly Delicious, is set to debut on Friday. First debuting back in February of 2018, the docuseries follows James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang as he travels the world and explores a single food item or style of cooking per episode. Season 2 will find Chang venturing into more of the unknown alongside a round of special guests including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe, among others.

What else is being added this week? Along with the five titles listed above, the streaming library will be filled with six additional titles. Avail. 3/4/20:

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything Avail. 3/6/20:

Guilty – NETFLIX FILM

I am Jonas – NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spenser Confidential – NETFLIX FILM

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – NETFLIX FILM