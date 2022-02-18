Almost two years after its series premiere on Netflix, Space Force Season 2 has made its way into the streaming giant’s orbit this weekend for seven laugh-out-loud episodes that will no doubt leave you wanting more. The Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created sitcom, which premiered in 2020, picks up at a disciplinary trial just weeks after the U.S. Space Force led by Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) comes under fire for disobeying direct orders. Things look pretty dire at first but take a welcomed turn throughout the season with the characters bonding outside of Space Force, though it looks like the team itself is on the verge of disbandment. As things suddenly perk right back up and into place, it’s then and there in Episode 7’s “The Hack” that things are not exactly what they seem.

[Possible spoilers ahead for Season 2, Episode 7, “The Hack.”] With prior events culminating into a moment of togetherness for the Space Force team in the season finale and Capt. Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome) taking on the role of Major amid her ongoing PTSD, things quickly take a turn following the happy news after Dr. Chan (Jimmy O. Yang) notices something large looming in the newly acquired Hawaiian telescope, which NASA no longer has authority over due to Washington designating Space Force as the lead in its new American Strategic Defense Plan. Naird, who internally panics and audiences can only imagine is internally screaming, is promptly calmed by his Space Force team with Dr. Mallory (John Malkovich) leading the team in Naird’s calming song, “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys.

While we are not sure what’s to come, the cast, including Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang and Diana Silvers reveal to PopCulture.com exclusively what could possibly lie ahead for the Space Force team if and when Netflix renews the series for Season 3 — or a possible movie?

“Oh man, I would just be so happy to do another season like this one. Everybody just gets to hang and then come up with really fun storylines that services every single character and really play to our comedic strength. So I don’t know, I guess we’ll have to go figure it out,” Yang told PopCulture. In addition to starring in the series, the 34-year-old also wrote Episode 3’s “The Chinese Delegation” this season, adding how the experience to write with Daniels and Carell was “wonderful” and a “tremendous learning experience.”

As for his co-star Schwartz, he has bigger plans for . “I would love it to either be a season that feels like [this] or just be a big, cool movie because that’s almost what it lends itself to, without spoiling it at the end of it,” he said. “I would love it to feel like that whether it’s through a season of television or a Netflix cool movie and then when people see the ending, they’ll understand what I’m talking about because I think all of us get to shine and be heroes kind of, maybe I don’t know, or failures.”

While Silvers admits she doesn’t know where Erin will go after Space Force Season 2, Newsome hopes to see her character in therapy. “I think she needs it. I think it’s interesting that she didn’t get any help after going to the moon,” she said to her co-stars’ laughs. “No, but that’s not as fun to play. What I think would be fun to play is I think she needs to probably start an ill-advised business and try to get all of her Space Force friends to participate in that business. I bet that could be a fun little arc for her.”

With the show currently up in the air in terms of a greenlit Space Force Season 3 or possible movie, Yang asserts one thing in his faith about the show. “We have one of the best casts on all the TV,” he said when speaking on the writing and performances. “It’s an ensemble family dynamic and really building the arcs and growing the relationships.”

