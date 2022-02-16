Almost two years following its Netflix premiere, the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created workplace comedy Space Force releases its highly anticipated sophomore season on Friday and the sitcom takes a delightful turn for the contagiously funny with its next set of episodes. The series, which critics initially panned upon its release amid the pandemic in 2020, finds its stride with Season 2 following Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration. Take out the politics involved when thinking of “military fiction” and blend in some interpersonal tasks, and the shenanigans are aplenty for a series that redeems itself.

While the first season was a personal underdog favorite and one that brought along a lot of hilarity thanks to its comical roots reminiscent of The Office, The Simpsons, and Seinfeld, Space Force Season 2 builds off those foundations to steer audiences back to its environment for a more robust, funnier series. In many ways, Space Force Season 2 feels like a new show with familiar faces as it reinvents itself into a solid and well-rounded comedy while correcting the series’ initial direction with a dose of easy, digestible humor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Picking up from its Season 1 finale, Space Force Season 2 begins with the team answering to the Department of Defense led by Tim Meadows for the childish pranks the United States Space Force pulled on Chinese astronauts as they camped out on the moon. Of course, the need for such repercussions is primarily due to the changes in administration that have also transpired off-screen. While it is never mentioned in the series, Space Force Season 1 played a lot more to parodying the previous, real-life U.S. administration and the social media antics of the former president boasting consistently about the USSF. Thankfully now, the show is in its own very funny bubble, not relying on politics for comedy and steering clear of such narratives for a series that is all its own and more relatable in terms of “workplace.” In such a shining glory, Space Force Season 2 thrives on such an aspect for a series that is more appealing and easy to binge.

As the characters are built stronger this season and have backstories you are just begging to see more of and explore (hopefully for a Season 3 or, dare we say, movie spinoff), even Carell’s Gen. Naird is a different individual. No more does he have the gruff voice, which he also addresses in the series. But there are several shades of his iconic character Michael Scott portrayed in these layers that reenergize Naird for a character uniquely his own. Additionally, Carell’s co-stars help make the sophomore season shine as bright as the stars the series’ astronauts fly past. No joke, the cast is incredibly impressive and so very funny. In addition to John Malkovich, who can do no wrong and is legit funny as Dr. Mallory, the series delves deeper into stories with Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz and Don Lake — who is an absolute riot. We repeat an absolute riot. Though Space Force Season 2 is only seven episodes long, it’s enough for now to get a good grip of the characters’ interpersonal dynamics, interactions with one another, and organic growth toward their purpose, including Newsome’s Capt. Angela Ali, who is refreshing to watch as her character deals with some PTSD trauma from the moon landing.

With performances enhanced by clever writing from not only Carell this season but the likes of Norm Hiscock (Parks and Recreation), Brent Forrester (The Office) and even Space Force‘s series star Yang, Space Force Season 2 reconstructs everything endearing about its first season. Not to mention, adds a lot more realistically comical elements with its refreshing storylines brought to life by the very talented and hilarious cast. Full of outstanding character development that was missing in the first season, laugh-out-loud moments that will leave you with tears in your eyes, and some very awkward situations that are both welcomingly cringeworthy and funny, the seven, very charming and funny episodes in Season 2 are a must-see. Space Force Season 2 is an out-of-this-world offering you cannot miss this weekend and you will feel all the better for having watched it!

Space Force Season 2 releases on Netflix, Feb. 18. All of Space Force Season 1 is available to stream now.