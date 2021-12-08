‘South Park’ Dropping Another Movie on Paramount+ Next Week

South Park recently surprised fans with Paramount+ exclusive Post Covid special, and now the hit series is r new movie on the streamer next week. Titled South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, the new special is set to debut Dec. 16, exclusively on Paramount+. The first special found adult Stan having to reunite with his old friend Kyle, and frienemy Cartman, to figure out the mystery surrounding the death of Kenny. Now, the three estranged pals are faced with the prospect of time travel, and forced to come face-to-face with the enigmatic Victor Chaos (who is presumably Butters as an adult).

Paramount+ announced earlier this that it has ordered numerous South Park movies coming exclusively to the streamer. The news came shortly after Comedy Central revealed that it renewed the long-running animated series for Season 30. In a press release, the companies unveiled the future plans for South Park, which will remain at Comedy Central through at least 2027. Additionally, Paramount+ will be getting 14 original made-for-streaming South Park movies, which includes the Post Covid specials.

In a joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about the new plans for the show. “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” they said. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Currently, South Park is not available to stream on Paramount+, but this news may indicate that it could be sometime in the near future. While fans may not be able to watch the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny on Paramount+ just yet, the service does have other great adult animated shows, such as Daria, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Right now, new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them an opportunity to see all that the streamer has to offer!