New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series Moving to Paramount+

Beavis and Butt-Head is making a big comeback, with a new series now moving to Paramount+. It had been previously revealed that an updated show starring the two animated metalheads from the ’90s was in development at Comedy Central. However, on Tuesday, Paramount — formerly known as ViacomCBS — announced that a new show will be debuting on Paramount+ instead. The streamer will also be adding the full library of 200+ classic remastered Beavis and Butt-Head episodes

The announcement, which also featured details on new South Park streaming content, was made by Chris McCarthy — the chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+ — during the 2022 ViacomCBS Investors Event. “South Park and Beavis And Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said McCarthy. “By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”

In addition to the new series, Paramount+ will also debut Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, a brand new movie. “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998,” reads a synopsis of the film. “Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.” The outrageous new movie is set to debut in July.

Beavis and Butt-Head was created by Mike Judge and originally aired on MTV from 1993 until 1997. Every episode ran between 5 and 11 minutes in length. It later had an eighth season on MTV in 2011. In 1996, a feature film — Beavis and Butt-Head Do America — was released. It featured voice roles by many A-list stars, such as Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Cloris Leachman, Robert Stack, Eric Bogosian, Richard Linklater, Greg Kinnear (uncredited role) and David Letterman (credited as Earl Hofert). It was a hit with both audiences and critics, and even earned a rare “two thumbs up” from Siskel and Ebert. For years, there had been talk of a film sequel, and it seems fans are now going to get just that.