‘The Snoopy Show’ Sets Anticipated Season 2 Return to Apple TV+

Peanuts fans have several reasons to be excited this week thanks to Apple TV+. The streaming platform announced the premiere date for The Snoopy Show Season 2, as well as a slate of classic Peanuts specials coming soon. Two new original Peanuts specials are also coming this spring.

The Snoopy Show Season 2 will debut on Friday, March 11 with six new episodes featuring everyone’s favorite beagle. The trailer includes clips of Snoopy causing plenty of messes for the Peanuts gang, with Woodstock joining in on the fun. Linus is particularly troubled when Snoopy uses his beloved blanket for a cape.

The two new Peanuts specials announced Tuesday are It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown and To Mom (and Dad), With Love. It’s The Small Things features a new song by musician Ben Folds and will be released on April 15. To Mom (and Dad), With Love is a Mother’s Day special and will hit Apple TV+ on May 6.

As part of its partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ will also bring several classic Peanuts specials on March 4. These include Charlie Brown’s All Stars (1966); You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown (1972); She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown (1980); It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown (1984); and Snoopy’s Reunion (1991).

Apple TV+’s Peanuts ventures have been a big success so far. The Snoopy Show has earned critical acclaim since it debuted in February 2021. The first Apple TV+ Snoopy series, Snoopy in Space, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short-Format Children’s Program. In December 2021, Apple TV+ released the first new Peanuts special in a decade, For Auld Lang Syne, in which Lucy tried to organize the best New Year’s Eve party ever.

The Peanuts content is also the centerpiece for Apple TV+’s content for young children and families. Some of the other children’s shows on the platform include Ed Deafo; Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; Harriet the Spy; Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show; Wolfboy and the Everything Factory; Get Rolling with Otis; Puppy Place; Ghostwriter; and Helpsters.

Peanuts was created by Charles M. Schulz as a comic strip. Ever since A Charlie Brown Christmas aired in 1965, Charlie Brown and his friends have been an unavoidable part of American pop culture. Last week, The Wall Street Journal even published a report on how the Peanuts brand is everywhere, over 20 years after the last strip was published. The worldwide royalty revenue from Peanuts reached $124 million in WildBrain’s fiscal year ending in June 2021.