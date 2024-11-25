Sling TV Is Raising Its Subscription Price

Sling TV subscribers may be paying a higher monthly fee. The Verge reports that the cable subscription service will increase its pricing by $5.99 for all of its tiers. And it may be bad timing for many as the increase will begin in December, with the company citing “rising costs” as the reason for the increase. With the Christmas holiday in December, some may have to forgo the subscription. This is the fourth increase in five years, with the last one being by $5 in 2022.

Skiing TV currently offers two choices: Sling Orange, which includes Disney and ESPN networks, and Sling Blue, which includes Fox and NBC programming that previously cost $40 per month, individually but will now cost $45.99 per month. There’s also the optional combo Sling Orange plus Blue, which offers a blend of both packages for $55 per month — but will now cost $61. Its $61 package includes 4K. Current subscribers will see the increase on their bill beginning on December 20th.

The company released a statement on the change, noting: “These increases are industry wide — other leading streaming providers have had increases throughout 2024. Despite this, Sling continues to be the most affordable option with offerings more than twenty dollars less per month versus other providers. Sling continues to provide choice, by offering some of the lowest prices in paid live TV. Flexible add on packs are available for even further customization.”

Sling TV was originally launched in 2015 as an alternative to cable television. It’s since changed its stance to operating as a complete replacement for cable or satellite. Sling TV also offers DVR for its subscribers. It can be downloaded on any smart television or device, and streamed online from a laptop, computer, tablet, or smartphone.