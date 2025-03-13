Jeff Daniels has joined the cast of Shrinking and will be recurring opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ show, Deadline reports.

The Emmy-winning actor will appear as a guest star in Season 3, playing the father of Segel’s character Jimmy. Further details about Daniels’ involvement in the upcoming season have yet to be revealed.

For Daniels, who won two Emmys for his dramatic roles in The Newsroom and Godless and is set to play former President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film Reykjavik, this marks a return to comedy for the first time since Dumb and Dumber To, the 2014 sequel to his iconic film with Jim Carrey.

(Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Shrinking will mark the actor’s first major live-action comedy series performance, as he recently starred in the Showtime/Prime Video drama series American Rust and in Netflix’s A Man In Full.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking‘s main cast includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, with Season 2 also featuring co-creator Brett Goldstein in a recurring role.

Season 2 of Shrinking ended with Jimmy forgiving the drunk driver who caused the accident that killed his wife (Goldstein) and coming to peace with how he had handled his relationship with daughter Alice (Maxwell).

(Apple TV+)

In October 2024, the show was officially renewed for a third season. “I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” said co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence in a statement at the time. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill [Lawrence], Brett [Goldstein] and Jason [Segel] have created in Shrinking,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”