'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 In the Works After Success of Duggar Family Exposé

Another installment of Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is reportedly in the works. The Ashley reports on the second season, though an official announcement hasn't come from the streamer. Season 1 of the multi-part docuseries centered on controversies surrounding the former 19 Kids and Counting family and their connection to the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) – a religious cult founded by Bill Gothard that focuses on reproduction and strict upbringing of children. It premiered on the streamer last summer in June 2023, and within nine days of its release, it reached more viewers than any other Amazon docuseries, surpassing the views of Prime Video's popular LuLaRich from two years prior.

Production of Season 2 is reportedly underway in Georgia, as reported by a Reddit user. Georgia.org's "Now Filming in Georgia" page confirms production. The season is listed as one of the "TV Reality" productions currently being filmed in Georgia.

Shortly after the release the first installment, one of the film's executive producer Cori Shepherd Sterns said there was plenty of material for more production. When speaking with The Sun, Shepherd Sterns claimed there was tons of unseen footage that could be used for a second installment. "There is more incredible stuff to come," she told The Sun. "It was hard to decide what to leave behind. There was a lot of discussion about like, 'Oh, we can't cut that. How can we cut that?' It wasn't left on the cutting room floor. We like, carefully picked it up and set it aside, hoping for exactly this moment, exactly for this kind of success, so that we can make an argument that the world needs more."

Since the series aired, a lot has transpired with the Duggar family. Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard have been open about their estranged relationship with Jill's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. But the family, including the Duggar parents, reunited amid a family tragedy when they held a memorial for their daughter, Isla Dillard, died in utero. JIll was four months pregnant when the loss occurred.