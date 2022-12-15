'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Ordered Amidst Wave of HBO Max Cancellations

HBO Max revealed the fate of Sex Lives of College Girls. According to Variety, HBO Max has renewed the series for Season 3. The news comes as the streaming service has decided to end and remove several shows including Westworld and Love Life.

The Sex Lives of College Girls was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Its renewal comes as the show is in the midst of its second season. The last two episodes of Season 2 will drop on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 15. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. As Variety noted, Suzanna Makkos, the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, shared a statement about the news in which he expressed the streaming service's excitement about having another season of the hit show.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way," Makkos' statement read. "This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can't wait to see what the next season brings." The news of the Sex Lives of College Girls' renewal also comes as several other shows faced worse fates as of late. In recent weeks, shows such as F-Boy: Island, Love Life, Minx, and Legendary have all been canceled. Other shows, including Westworld, are set to be removed from the streaming service. Although, HBO did recently share that these shows could find another home on another streaming service.

"As shared on previous earnings call and stated by senior executives, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to strategically assess how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content," HBO said in a statement. "The company has recently decided to license certain HBO and HBO Max original programming to third party FAST services to be part of a packaged offering which will drive new, expanded audiences for these series. As we prepare for this transition, these series will be coming off of the HBO Max service in the coming days." The company added, "HBO Max is speaking with the studio partners about opportunities to further expand the reach of the shows, including but not limited to licensing the series to third party FAST platforms."