HBO Max Confirms Major Show Removals, Teases New Plan for Exiled Shows

HBO Max has officially confirmed its list of major show removals, and also teased a new plan for the exiled shows. In a press email, the network included Westworld, FBOY Island, and The Time Traveler's Wife among the show already removed from the service. The company also revealed that it plans to Fastrack the shows to other streaming services, so fans will still be able to enjoy them.

"As shared on previous earnings call and stated by senior executives, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to strategically assess how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content," HBO said in a statement. "The company has recently decided to license certain HBO and HBO Max original programming to third party FAST services to be part of a packaged offering which will drive new, expanded audiences for these series. As we prepare for this transition, these series will be coming off of the HBO Max service in the coming days."

Additional shows already removed from HBO Max include Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, and Head of the Class. There is also a selection of shows that have not yet been removed from HBO Max but will be: Gordita Chronicles, Love Life, Made for Love, The Garcias, and Minx. "HBO Max is speaking with the studio partners about opportunities to further expand the reach of the shows, including but not limited to licensing the series to third party FAST platforms," the company said. It later added, "Warner Bros. Discovery will announce additional details about its own long-term WBD FAST offering in 2023."

HBO also offered a brief comment from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. "We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew," the pair said. "We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show." Notably, Westworld ran for four seasons on HBO, with the Season 4 ending earlier this year. The show had originally been greenlit for a fifth season, but those plans were scrapped.

Notably, it was later reported that, due to the nature of their contracts, the show's cats would all still be paid for Season 5, even though it was not happening. Coincidentally, the Westworld Season 4 Blu-ray recently hit stores, and we here at PopCulture we're lucky to get an early copy. Click here to read our review!