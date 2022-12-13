'Westworld' to Be Removed From HBO Max

HBO Max's streaming library is shrinking. Following the finalization of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger in April and subsequent shocking moves, including the cancellation of a number of high-profile titles, Westworld is being pulled from HBO Max along with several other titles, including Love Life, Minx, Gordita Chronicles, and The Nevers.

The decision to remove the series from the platform comes just a month after viewers were left shocked and angered by the confirmation that the hit sci-fi drama was canceled and would not return for a fifth season. The cancellation followed the Season 4 finale and came just weeks after co-creator Jonathan Nolan said at New York Comic Con that he hoped HBO would give the series a fifth season to wrap up the show's story. The hit series debuted in 2016. Based on the 1973 film of the same name, the series was set at Westworld, a fictional Wild-West-themed amusement park that includes android "hosts," with the series expanding into the real world where people's lives are controlled by an artificial intelligence named Rehoboam. Westworld drew critical acclaim and racked up 54 Emmy nominations.

While the abrupt cancellation was shocking, the decision to remove Westworld from the HBO Max library is even more so. Both Westworld and The Nevers are HBO shows rather than HBO Max originals. According to Deadline, the decision to pull the two series, along with the others, from the platform is part of a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate ahead of the end of the year, a review that has resulted in the loss of several titles, including the recent cancellation of critically acclaimed 1970s period comedy Minx. That reasoning is similar to the statement the streamer's Twitter account put out after several shows, including Vinyl and Camping, were pulled from the platform in August. Responding to the confusion and outcry, HBO Max said, "As we work to bring together HBO Max and discovery+, we're making some changes to our services. Part of that process includes the removal of select content."

While it is unclear what will happen to Love Life, Minx, and Gordita Chronicles, it is believed that both Westworld and The Nevers will move to a different company platform. Per Deadline, WBD CEO David Zaslav has spoken about his plan to enter the burgeoning FAST channel space, so Westworld and The Nevers would likely be offered in that form; however, that has yet to be confirmed. At this time, Westworld is still streaming on HBO Max. A date for its departure has not yet been announced.