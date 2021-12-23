What Bridget Moynahan Said When Asked About Chris Noth Allegations, Mr. Big’s Death in ‘And Just Like That’

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan thought John “Mr. Big” Preston’s death in the And Just Like That… premiere episode “made sense” in an ew interview published after she returned to the Sex and the City world. Long before she starred on Blue Bloods, Moynahan starred as Natasha Naginsky in Sex and the City‘s third season. Moynahan was also asked about the sexual assault allegations Mr. Big actor Chris Noth faces but declined to comment.

“I don’t know anything about… it would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t have any knowledge of,” Moynahan told Elle when asked about the allegations Noth faces. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published interviews with two women who accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in 2004 and 2015. Zoe Lister-Jones later called Noth a “sexual predator” and accused him of being drunk on the set of Law & Order. After another sexual assault allegation surfaced, CBS fired Noth from The Equalizer.

Noth denied the allegations and called the incidents published in THR “consensual” encounters. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on Tuesday. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the actresses began. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth appeared in the And Just Like That… premiere, and was still married to Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The character surprisingly died after suffering a heart attack caused by a strenuous session on a Peloton bike. (Peloton later featured Noth in a commercial that has since been scrubbed from the company’s social media pages.) Moynahan’s Natasha was Big’s second wife and appeared in the third episode, “When in Rome.”

“I thought it was okay. It made sense,” Moynahan told Elle of Big’s death. “It’s part of life-it’s part of the lives of women and men of a certain age. It’s what’s happening. To me, it was like, ‘Okay, this is the way that they’re jumping into it, ripping off the Band-Aid.’ Good for them [for] being bold and being real.”

Moynahan later said some of her friends had “real emotional, grieving responses” to the first two episodes of the series. “These characters have been part of people’s lives for so long and they have really gotten invested in the characters’ lives; they are grieving for someone they feel like they have known,” she said.

New episodes of And Just Like That… are released on HBO Max on Thursdays. Blue Bloods returns with new episodes on CBS Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.