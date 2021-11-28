One of Seth Rogen’s Most Hilarious Movies Is Exiting Netflix Very Soon

Over the course of his career, Seth Rogen has built a reputation for elevating stoner comedy into an art form. Perhaps his best-known work is Pineapple Express, which brought together the comedic talents of Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride. The comedy has been streaming on Netflix for the last year or so, but fans definitely want to sneak in a viewing before it leaves the service on Nov. 30.

The film was a hit in 2008, making $101 million at the box office and sitting at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes for critics’ scores, and has since developed a cult following. The movie featured Rogen as a process server who teams up with his marijuana dealer (Franco) after witnessing a murder. The movie was part of Rogen and Franco’s creative partnership, which recently came to an end after Franco faced sexual assault allegations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pineapple Express is back on Netflix. Watch the film the way we intended: on your couch while smoking weed. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 8, 2020

Considering the film’s popularity, it is surprising that it never got a sequel. Rogen addressed this during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, explaining that the studio nixed a sequel possibility. “We tried to make one,” Rogen explained. “Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony killed the movie.”

“It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it,” Rogen continued. When Stern asked why Sony didn’t “jump at the idea of a Pineapple Express 2,” Rogen cited budget constraints. “I think we probably wanted too much money,” Rogen said. “Studios, they don’t like giving away money. Weird thing.”

I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries) including this one: pic.twitter.com/DrV9jF1wIS — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film in 2018, Rogen tweeted out a number of fun facts about making the movie. “The name Pineapple Express was around for years before the movie,” Rogen wrote. “It’s a Hawaiian weather system that sometimes hits the Pacific Northwest, which is where we’re from. Evan [Goldberg] heard the name and said ‘that would be a great name for a movie.’ Years later we found a perfect fit.”

“In Pineapple Express, me and my co-writer Evan had to roll all the cross joints needed to film (about 100) ourselves because nobody else on the crew could roll them properly,” the actor also shared. Be sure to catch the comedy classic before it leaves Netflix on Nov. 30.