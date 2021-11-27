Seth Rogen Slammed for His ‘Privileged’ Take on Crime in Los Angeles

Several fans of Seth Rogen possibly switched sides on Friday after the actor made a divisive comment about California’s crime rates. YouTuber Casey Neistat jumped to social media, clearly enraged as he told his Twitter followers that his cars had been broken into the night before.

“So our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s––hole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the [LAPD] who not only arrested the motherf––er but they got all of our stolen goods back,” Neistat wrote. To which, the comedian responded by taking up for the city. “Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years,” Rogen replied. “You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to,” Rogen continued in a follow-up tweet. “Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.”

https://twitter.com/Sethrogen/status/1463591771493961730?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

His sentiments weren’t exactly met with much understanding from many people as others called him out for his “privileged” position. “I wish I could live such a carefree existence,” one person said. “Imagine not being rich and someone breaking into your car,” another person wrote. “Then imagine celebrities saying it’s not a big deal.” A third person added: “Of course you think it’s lovely. You moved [there] as a teenager and then almost immediately became rich and famous.”

“Only a person of low character such as yourself would smugly dismiss people’s (very valid) concerns about the current state of crime & public safety in Los Angeles,” attorney Matt Bilinsky commented, joining the battalion of those coming for Rogen. “A lot of people come at me and talk s––t on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go f––k themselves privately,” Rogen tweeted. “It’s a lot more fun.”

“Not as much fun as it was for me I assure you,” Bilinsky responded. “Hey man, no clue who you are but I came across this and I kindly invite you to go f––k yourself,” Rogen wrote. “Haha now I’m reading your IG posts and I see who you are.”

To which, Bilinsky continued the fight, adding: “It appears the quality of your social media trolling has mirrored the path of your comedy career. Steep and embarrassing decline.”