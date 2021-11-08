Howard Stern Blasts Aaron Rodgers for COVID-19 Vaccine Stance, Has Strong Suggestion for NFL

Howard Stern has a lot to say about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The legendary radio host talked about Rodgers on Monday’s show blasted Rodgers for his views on the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers recently tested positive for COVID-19 but told reporters he was “immunized” when asked about being vaccinated.

“This f—g guy—I don’t watch football, sorry,” Stern said, per Newsweek. “I’m not a big fan. I know the guy’s a real good football player—that’s why they put up with his bulls—. If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast.”

Stern went on to say the NFL should “throw” Rodgers out of the league. Rodgers tested positive for the virus last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reported that Rodgers underwent an alternate treatment and petitioned the NFL to be considered vaccinated. The league denied him and is now investigating if he violated COVID-19 protocols. Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to share his side of the story.

“Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said, per Fox News. “If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?” Rodgers also mentioned that he talked to Joe Rogan said he has been “doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me.”

“Aaron Rodgers. C’mon dude, really? You know, that whole bulls— game,” Stern said. ‘Yeah, I had the antibodies.’ Now, first of all, I don’t know where these guys get their information from. You got doctors who study in medical school. I don’t know what has happened to this country.” Rodgers is getting support from State Farm who announced on Monday they are standing by the three-time NFL MVP. The earliest Rodgers can return to the field is on Saturday, one day before the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks.