David Boreanaz Talks Being Part of Potential 'Angel' Reunion (Exclusive)

David Boreanaz is staying busy with the Season 6 of SEAL Team, which is streaming only on Paramount+. But is it possible that the 53-year-old actor will return to his roots and be part of a potential Angel reboot/reunion show? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Boreanaz reveals what he is moving forward and not looking back when it comes to his career.

"I always maintain that I'm always in the now," Boreanaz exclusively told PopCulture. "And for me, it's really about this show right now and the success that it can have on Paramount+. So I'm busy just working in the now. And I've prescribed that because for the amount of work that I've done and been blessed to be on so many different types of shows, from Buffy to Angel to Bones, and the run that Bones had for 12 seasons, you really have to maintain where you are presently. I don't look in the past and I don't look down the line because no one's guaranteed tomorrow."

Boreanaz played Angel in the WB (now The CW) series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He appeared in 57 episodes and was so popular, the network launched a spinoff show called Angel where he was the star. Angel ran from 1999 to 2004 and was nominated for multiple awards. One year after Angel ended, Boreanaz starred in the Fox series Bones with Emily Deschanel, and the show went on for 12 seasons with 246 episodes.

Boreanaz may not want to reprise his role as Angel, but the show's cast did get back together for a reunion in 2019 for Entertainment Weekly. Along with doing a photo shoot for the magazine, the cast did a sit-down interview to look back at the series. Boreanaz was also part of the Buffy reunion for Entertainment Weekly that took place in 2017.

For now, Boreanaz will continue to focus on SEAL Team, and he's excited about the show streaming exclusively on Paramount+. "It makes for a very exciting season in a way that it's not just the action that evolves more, but just the intensity of where these guys are and how they deal with these things," he said. "I know in the first episode we saw the brutal intensity of what war can do on a body, physically. And we'll examine that even more, emotionally, as we continue down the season for these brothers."