'Fire Country' Key Art Teases the Dangers Ahead (Exclusive)

Fire Country is one of the new CBS dramas debuting this fall and brings SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's exciting experiences growing up in Northern California to the small screen. In the first key art for the new series, shared exclusively with PopCulture, Thieriot leads his team to danger in order to save residents from wildfires. Fire Country serves as the lead-in to Blue Bloods, beginning on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The series will also be streaming on Paramount+.

In the pilot episode, viewers will be introduced to Bode Donovan (Theriot), a young convict who tries for a shot at redemption by joining a prison-release firefighter program. He joins other inmates and elite firefighters who battle the unpredictable fires threatening Bode's rural hometown. Unfortunately, this brings up the bad memories of his all-American life falling apart. Five years ago, he hoped to never return, and now helping the town is the only way to fix his life.

(Photo: CBS)

Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Twilight) as Vince, Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) as Manny, Diane Farr (Rescue Me) as Sharon, Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Gabriela, Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning) as Jake, and Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as Eve. Marcelo Arroyo, Michelle Choi-Lee, W. Tre Davis, Aelita Northey, Ty Olsson, and Kayla Zander have guest roles in the pilot. James Strong (Broadchurch) directed the first episode.

Thieriot co-wrote the story with executive producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, two Grey's Anatomy veterans. Other executive producers include Tia Napolitano, Thieriot, David Grae (pilot only), Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed. The series is a CBS Studios production, with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Napolitano will serve as the showrunner.

Thieriot will reportedly continue playing Clay Spenser on SEAL Team, despite his work on Fire Country, Deadline reported in May. He filmed SEAL Team Season 6 over the summer, before moving onto Fire Country. He only signed a one-year deal for SEAL Team, so it's possible his story could get wrapped up so he could focus on his passion project. SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount+ early on in Season 5 and will be exclusively on the streamer for all of Season 6.