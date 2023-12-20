Sci-Fi Mystery Thriller Renewed for Season 2

Sci-fi series Beacon 23 has been renewed. Deadline reports that the MGM+ sci-fi mystery thriller will be coming back for a second season. News of the renewal comes after Spectrum and AMC, who initially greenlit the series, renewed the show. Now, it's officially happening on MGM+. In addition, Season 2 of Beacon 23 will be premiering sometime in April.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Hugh Howey, Beacon 23 is set in the 23rd century and follows Aster (Lena Headey) and Halan (Stephan James), whose fates are entangled after they are trapped together at the end of the known universe. Alongside Headey and James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meeyr, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling also star on the series, which was created by Zak Penn.

In a statement, head of MGM+ Michael Wright said, "The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey's best-selling book to life, and we're excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23's universe of suspense, emotion, and unforeseen twists." Co-showrunner and executive producer Glen Mazzara added on, "Beacon 23's Season 2 ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters. It's a thrill ride. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

As of now, there haven't been too many details surrounding the upcoming season. Stephan James is expected to return for the second season, with Natasha Mumba and Ellen Wong appearing as well. Mazzara and Joy Blake serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the upcoming season. Penn, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Liz Varner, and James are also executive producers on Beacon 23, which is produced by Boat Rocker.

Beacon 23's renewal comes just days after the Season 1 finale, which dropped on Dec. 17. The first season consisted of eight episodes, which will be the same number for Season 2. It's likely a firm premiere date will be announced in the coming months, but at least fans know they will be able to look forward to it in the spring. With 2024 almost here, it shouldn't take much longer for Beacon 23 Season 2 to premiere. Fans will have to settle with the first season for now, and rewatch and catch up before it's too late. It's the latest series to be renewed by MGM+, and more are hopefully to come.