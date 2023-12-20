Multiple 'Love & Marriage' Shows Renewed for New Seasons

The 'Love & Marriage: franchise have all new seasons ordered to premiere on OWN in the new year.

The Love & Marriage franchise at OWN is still reigning in ratings in its demographic and time period across cable networks, so much so that the entire franchise has been renewed for new seasons. The mothership series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, premiered in 2019. Initially pitched as a show centering on three couples and a friendship group successful in various genres of real estate around Huntsville, Alabama, the show quickly turned into a soap opera focusing on marital issues and friendship fallouts curtesy of former married couple Martell and Melody Holt (now Melody Shari) and their marital woes due to Martell's infidelity. The couple officially divorced in 2021. Also starring on the show are Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Maurice and Kimmi Scott (the Scott brothers and their wives), Courtney and Stormi Beasley, and Keke Jabarr, the latter of which is LaTisha's cousin. While they remain core in the booming real estate industry of Huntsville, their relationships take center stage.

Per a press release, the season finale of Huntsville will air on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8pm ET/PT. The show's 3-part season reunion, hosted by executive producer Carlos King, will air on Saturday, Jan. 6 (Part One); Saturday, Jan. 13 (Part Two); and Saturday, Jan. 20 (Part Three) at 8pm ET/PT. Its spinoffs have also been given release dates. King is an EP on all three shows.

Season 2B of D.C. will premiere on January 24, 2024, following Huntsville's three-part reunion. A second season of Detroit will also be airing next year.

"When OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville first hit the air and to this day, multiple spinoffs later, Love & Marriage continues to deliver and prove itself time and again by making OWN the top destination for Black viewers every Saturday night," Tina Perry, president of OWN TV Network and OTT streaming, said in a statement.