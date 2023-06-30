'From' Renewed for Season 3 By MGM+

From has been renewed for a third season at MGM+. The linear channel and streamer announced Thursday that the Harold Perrineau-led sci-fi drama series, created by Crater's John Griffin, will return for a 10-episode third season sometime in 2024. The renewal came just days after the Season 2 finale aired.



The hit series stars Perrineau Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of a mysterious small town that traps all those who enter it. The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, and Scott McCord.

A dream? A simulation? A conspiracy? An experiment? More will be revealed in Season 3 of #FROM on @MGMplus. pic.twitter.com/CLS4YPe9rF — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) June 29, 2023

After debuting its second season on April 23, From is the second-most viewed series in MGM+'s history, according to the cabler, and only falls behind the Emmy winning Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. The series holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "ably anchored by Harold Perrineau, From is an intriguing journey toward a mysterious destination." From has an 89% audience score.



"The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town-and possibly beyond-are slowly revealed," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said. "We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."



Executive producer and director Jack Bender added, "We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell... and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way."



In From Season 3, "in the wake of Season 2's epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them," per the official synopsis.



From is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon's Pan-English scripted TV division. The series was created by Griffin, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn.