‘School Spirits’ Fate Revealed for Season 3 at Paramount+

The halls of Split River High School will continue to be haunted. Paramount+ has renewed supernatural teen drama School Spirits for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Awesomeness TV, School Spirits centers on a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance and adjusts to high school in the afterlife.

Cobra Kai’s Peyton List stars as said teen girl, Maddie Nears, with the cast also including Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, and Jess Gabor. The series is created by Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud, who also serve as executive producers alongside Oliver Goldstick and Max Winkler.

L-R: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer in School Spirits, episode 7, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Katie Yu/Paramount+.

News of the Season 3 renewal comes just two weeks after the Season 2 finale. The second season premiere in January had an average audience of 3.9 million in the first 28 days, up 94% from the first season premiere. Additionally, Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2026 on Paramount+, but a production start date and additional details surrounding the plot have not been released.

“We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast,” Shauna Phelan, head of live-action scripted series and film for Awesomeness TV and Nickelodeon, said in a statement.

School Spirits premiered on Paramount+ in March 2023 and received mostly positive reviews. The renewal is not so surprising, though, as the series has a 91% approval rating and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans had to wait nearly two years between Seasons 1 and 2, with the streamer eyeing a Season 3 premiere for next year, it seems like the wait will be much shorter. Assuming that everything stays on track, however.

Meanwhile, School Spirits is the latest Paramount+ show to be renewed. The streamer also recently picked up Taylor Sheridan dramas Tulsa King and Landman for new seasons, as well as Criminal Minds: Evolution ahead of its upcoming season premiere in May. There will be a lot to look forward to when School Spirits eventually premieres its third season in 2026, but for now, fans will have to settle with the first two seasons streaming on Paramount+.