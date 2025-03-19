‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 3 — But With Major Change

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is officially coming back for more, but there’s a major change in place.

Deadline reports that the Taylor Sheridan crime drama has been given the greenlight for Season 3, with production kicking off earlier this week in Atlanta and Oklahoma. Additionally, Mayor of Kingstown writer, executive producer, and showrunner Dave Erickson has been tapped to serve as executive producer and showrunner.

News of Erickson’s new job comes after it was reported that he signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Erickson will be the show’s first showrunner since Terence Winter stepped down ahead of Season 2. There was no actual showrunner for the second season, but Craig Zisk joined as executive producer and director. Winter later returned to the series as a writer.

L-R: Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, and Chris Caldovino as Goodie of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.

Also starring Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ in November 2022 and became Sheridan’s fourth-most-watched series with 3.36 billion minutes viewed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was also the highest-rated series debut of 2022, with Paramount+ renewing Tulsa King for Season 2 less than two weeks later. The season premiered last September and the first episode set a record on Paramount+ for most-watched global premiere at the time with 21.1 million global streaming views.

While fans did have to wait a little bit longer for confirmation of a new season, the end result was still the same. Since production is underway, it’s possible that fans won’t have to wait over two years this time, but at this point, it’s hard to predict when Season 3 could be premiering. It’s certainly still a little early, but assuming things go smoothly, a 2026 premiere could be possible. Nothing has been confirmed, though.

Season 3’s renewal comes after Stallone, who also serves as executive producer, closed a deal in November to continue the show for two more seasons with a big salary increase. Now that Season 3 has officially been announced, Season 4 shouldn’t be too far behind. What comes beyond that is probably too early to tell. At least fans will be able to look forward to much more Tulsa King in the near future. It’s just a matter of when. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+, with Season 3 coming soon.