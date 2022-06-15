'Cobra Kai's' Peyton List to Star in New Paramount+ Series

Peyton List is set to headline a new show for Paramount+. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Cobra Kai star will star in a new series called School Spirits. The series, which will be eight episodes long, revolves around a teen (List) who is stuck in the afterlife and decides to investigate her disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. School Spirits is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nat and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

The showrunner for School Spirits is Oliver Goldstick who was the executive producer of the Freeform show Pretty Little Liars. The Trinruds and Nguyen will write the script for the pilot and be executive producers. A premiere date for the show has yet to be announced. This news comes as List is getting ready for the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 9. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, List teased details of the new season.

"There are definitely some cameos within season five that I feel like are just as random as the ones we've had before," List said. "But yeah, anyone who is a fan of Cobra Kai should come forward now because I feel like the creators will find those messages and just be like, 'All right, let's figure this out.' There's more fighters that are coming on too [and] train people in that space, which was really exciting. The boys were freaking out and they were training us."

List has been on Cobra Kai since the second season but became a series regular in Season 4. She plays Tory Nichols who is one of the toughest characters on the show. When speaking to Wonderland Magazine, List revealed that she didn't believe she had a chance to land the role.

"It's something I never thought I could do," List said. "Even when I had the audition I thought it was a waste of my time because I thought I wouldn't even get the role. The description was this bad a— strong female who doesn't take s— from anyone. If anyone crosses her even slightly they're going to hear about it or going to feel it. But it's been a very empowering role to play for me."