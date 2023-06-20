'School Spirits' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

School Spirits has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The YA drama starring Peyton List wrapped its first season just two months ago and was renewed for Season 2, according to Deadline, after it became Paramount+'s top young adult series during its eight-episode run. Season 2 is expected to go into production in 2024.

In Season 1, List stars as Maddie Nears, a teen who realizes she's stuck in the afterlife after mysteriously disappearing – and she has no idea how she got there. Maddie then embarks on a quest to discover what happened to her, relying on some help from her best friend on the other side. But as she gets closer to the truth, the most secrets and mysteries she uncovers. School Spirits is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen and also stars Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell and Milo Manheim.

Upon announcing the renewal, Shauna Phelan, Executive VP and Co-Head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action, told The Hollywood Reporter, "We saw how engaged the fans of the show were, and we're really excited about not only the creative direction of the show [in season one], but the promise of the creative direction we're aware of in the second season. The audience responding to the show so positively and so passionately made it an easy call for us. We're very excited to have the opportunity to make a second season."

List opened up to PopCulture.com during Season 1 about her character's journey through the purgatory of the afterlife. "It's insane what a journey it is considering it's all in a high school, but she's stuck in this purgatory and she just has to witness everyone else moving on after she's died," she explained. "And she hasn't moved on. People are cruel and they don't care and she's just having to figure it out, and also watch people not care that she's gone and realize she didn't really make an impact."

Flores, who plays Maddie's best friend, Simon Elroy, added to PopCulture of his character, "He's very relentless. To me, he's a symbol of intuition because he's very instinctive. ... I just love those kinds of people who follow their intuition because I think we all need those Simons. Otherwise, I believe society would crumble if everyone accepted all the information that was given to them. We have to refuse. We have to question things."