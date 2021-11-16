Ryan Reynolds’ Hit Movie Exits Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie has officially moved over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Safe House was written by Designated Survivor and directed by Daniel Espinosa. Reynolds stars as Matt Weston, a CIA officer with a low-level job in Cape Town, South Africa. He is assigned to keep an eye on a safe house where the CIA is interrogating Tobin Frost (Washington), a veteran suspected of betraying the CIA. The safe house is targeted by mercenaries, forcing Weston and Frost to flee together. During their run from the mercenaries, Frost makes Weston question his own loyalties.

Although Safe House earned mixed reviews from critics, it was a smash hit for Universal Pictures. The movie grossed over $208 million worldwide with an $85 million budget. Washington followed its success by starring in two more action-thrillers, 2 Guns with Mark Wahlberg and The Equalizer. Safe House also proved that Reynolds wouldn’t be box office poison after Green Lantern flopped in 2011. Espinosa went on to direct Child 44, Life, and the upcoming Sony Marvel movie Morbius.

Washington fans can see two other important films in his career on Netflix. American Gangster (2007) and Hard Lessons (1986), featuring one of Washington’s early lead roles, are also available. Reynolds’ 6 Underground (2019), Just Friends (2005), Self/Less (2015), and Green Lantern are also available to stream on Netflix. Reynolds also stars in Netflix’s new big-budget heist thriller Red Notice, which was released on Nov. 12 and also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot.

The new Netflix movies released on Sept. 17, the day Safe House hit the streaming platform, were foreign-language pick-ups. The Father Who Moves Mountains is a Romanian thriller directed by Daniel Sandu. Ankahi Kahaniya is a Hindi anthology film about lonely souls who find love and friendship. Lastly, The Stronghold is a French thriller about police officers who try to stop a major drug network.