Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in November 2021

It’s almost the season to give thanks, and all of the major streaming platforms – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ – are making sure they show their gratitude for their subscribers. After spending the month of October stocking their ever-growing streaming libraries with a host of Halloween-perfect titles, the streaming wars will be heating up as the temperatures cool in November as streamers grow their content catalogues with hundreds of new additions.
Starting off the month strong, the Netflix streaming library will see the additions of 21 Jump Street, First Knight, and Moneyball all at the start of the month, followed by other big name originals like Big Mouth Season 5 and Tiger King 2, a followup to the streamer’s hit 2020 docuseries about Joe Exotic. November will also mark the start of the streamer’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which includes A Boy Called Christmas, Father Christmas is Back, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Over on HBO Max, subscribers will be treated to the critically acclaimed biopic King Richard and the debut of original comedy-drama series The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by The Office‘s Mindy Kaling. November will prove to be an even bigger month for Disney+, which will host Disney+ Day on Nov. 12. The event, celebrating two years of the streaming platform, will see a mass amount of new titles headed to the content catalogue, including recent blockbusters Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring and the highly-anticipated original holiday adventure Home Sweet Home Alone, among many others.
Videos by PopCulture.com
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in November 2021.
Nov. 1
NETFLIX
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
The Claus Family – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dan in Real Life (2007)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Eragon (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In Time (2011)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Jingle All the Way (1996)
Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)
Johnny English (2003)
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Major Payne (1995)
Meet Dave (2008)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Predator 2 (1990)
Rushmore (1999)
Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)
Snatch (2000)
Stuck on You (2003)
The Big Year (2011)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Three Men and a Baby (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Vantage Point (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wimbledon (2004)
Baking with Julia: Season 1
Baptiste: Season 1
Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1
Family Business: Season 1
Irresponsable: Season 1
Ladies of the Law: Season 1
Magellan: Season 1
Mega Disasters: Season 1
Native America: Season 1
Noggin Knows: Season 1
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1
Rectify: Season 1
Red Road: Season 1
The Lucy Show: Season 1
The Restaurant: Season 1
The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1
Under Suspicion: Season 1
Wheeler Dealers: Season 1
HULU
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)
10,000 BC (2008)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Apache Uprising (1965)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Beach (2000)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
China Moon (1994)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
The Comedian (2017)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Cutter’s Way (1981)
Dark Angel (1990)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Doc (1971)
Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
Elektra (2005)
Enter the Ninja (1981)
Eye for An Eye (1996)
Eye of the Needle (1981)
Fargo (1996)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Fighter (2010)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
The Fly (1986)
How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
The Hunted (2003)
I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
I, Tonya (2017)
In Secret (2014)
Inception (2010)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Maggie (2015)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Minority Report (2002)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
Modern Girls (1986)
Moneyball (2011)
Monuments (2020)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
The Outsider (1980)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Quiet Man (1952)
Real Men (1987)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
The Shootist (1976)
Single White Female (1992)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Soapdish (1991)
The Soloist (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Troll 2 (1991)
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
Yes Man (2008)
PEACOCK
17 Again, 2009
2012, 2009
The Addams Family, 1991
Along Came Polly, 2004
Billy Madison, 1995
Blade, 1998
Blade 2, 2002
Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020
Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020
Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020
Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016
Casper’s Scare School, 2006
Christmas in Compton, 2012
Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Coat of Many Colors, 2016
The Cold Light of Day, 2012
Country Line, 2017
Cry Baby, 1990
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Deck the Halls, 2006
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Downton Abbey, 2019
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Evan Almighty, 2007
Far and Away, 1992
Goodfellas, 1990
Fatal Secrets, 2009
Hairspray Live!, 2016
Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016
Happy Gilmore, 1996
High Holiday, 2021
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
Into the Mirror, 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018
A Knight’s Tale, 2001
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
The Last Song, 2010
Legal Action, 2018
The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Lone Survivor, 2013
Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011
A Lot Like Christmas, 2019
Lucy, 2014
Menace II Society, 1993
Midnight Run, 1988
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014
Mo’ Money, 1992
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
Munich, 2005
Murder Manual, 2019
Mystery Men, 1999
Neighbors, 2014
New Year New Us, 2021
Non-Stop, 2014
The Notebook, 2004
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
The Only Thrill, 1997
Open Water, 2004
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan Live, 2014
Pitch Black, 2000
The Proposal, 2009
Reindeer Games, 2020
Salt, 2010
Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985
Santa’s Slay, 2005
Savannah Sunrise, 2016
Scent of a Woman, 1992
Seven, 1995
Shadows in the Sun, 2005
The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013
Sunburn, 1999
Ted 2, 2015
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019
This Christmas, 2007
TMNT, 2007
Trainwreck, 2015
Unstoppable, 2010
W., 2008
Walk the Line, 2005
The Warrant, 2020
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
The Wiz: Live, 2015
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1
The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7
Wild West Chronicles, Season 1
Nov. 2
NETFLIX
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Prospect (2018)
PEACOCK
Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)
Nov. 3
NETFLIX
The Harder They Fall – NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
This is Not a War Story, 2021
DISNEY+
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”
HULU
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
Nov. 4
NETFLIX
Catching Killers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Beast Mode, 2020
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Nov. 5
NETFLIX
A Cop Movie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Club – NETFLIX SERIES
Glória – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard – NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar – NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer – NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults – NETFLIX FILM
Yara – NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
APPLE TV+
Finch
Dickinson (new episodes weekly)
Hello Jack! The Kindness Show
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Snowmance (2017)
The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014
Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)
Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa
Nov. 6
NETFLIX
Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
HBO MAX
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
PEACOCK
Breeders Cup Classic
The Great Christmas Switch, 2021
Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City
Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
Nov. 7
NETFLIX
Father Christmas is Back – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Pain & Gain (2013)
PEACOCK
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City
Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 8
HBO MAX
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Emperor (2012)
PEACOCK
The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015
Arthur & Merlin, 2015
AWOL-72, 2016
Behaving Badly, 2014
Body of Sin, 2018
The Challenge Disaster, 2019
The Changeover, 2019
The Crash, 2017
Daylight’s End, 2016
Don’t Hang Up, 2017
Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014
Eloise, 2017
The Good Neighbor, 2016
The Great Bear, 2014
Heavenly Deposit, 2019
A Horse for Summer, 2015
The Hot Flashes, 2013
Pixies, 2015
Pod, 2015
Pressure, 2015
Rapid Eye Movement, 2019
Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019
Robot Overlords, 2015
Rushlights, 2013
Scenic Route, 2013
The Strange Ones, 2018
The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014
Nov. 9
NETFLIX
Swap Shop – NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke – NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 10
NETFLIX
Animal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Passing – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”
PEACOCK
Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012
The Restless Conscience, 1992
Nov. 11
NETFLIX
Love Never Lies – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Nov. 12
NETFLIX
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
DISNEY+
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
All-New Short From The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere
Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Shrink Next Door
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Finding You (2021)
Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011
Nov. 13
NETFLIX
Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
HBO MAX
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
PEACOCK
Christmas Time is Here, 2021
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass
Nov. 14
NETFLIX
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
HBO MAX
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
PEACOCK
Dead Heist, 2007
Edmond, 2005
Ernest in the Army, 1998
Ernest Rides Again, 1993
Fifty Pills, 2006
Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007
Grand Theft Parsons, 2004
The Great New Wonderful, 2005
Labor Pains, 2009
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017
Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass
The Proposition, 2005
Straight A’s, 2013
Strays, 1997
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders
Nov. 15
NETFLIX
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
Angels In The Snow (2015)
Back To Christmas (2014)
The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)
Christmas Belle (2013)
The Christmas Calendar (2017)
Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
Holly’s Holiday (2012)
The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
Married by Christmas (2016)
My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
My Santa (2013)
Naughty & Nice (2014)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
Second Chance Christmas (2017)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
The Truth About Christmas (2018)
Winter Wedding (2017)
PEACOCK
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6
Liar, Liar, 1997
Nov. 16
NETFLIX
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – NETFLIX FAMILY
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Beginners (2011)
HULU
The Master (2012)
PEACOCK
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
One Day, 2011
Safe House, 2012
Nov. 17
NETFLIX
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Christmas Flow – NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen – NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Tear Along the Dotted Line – NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
PEACOCK
1,000 Times Good Night, 2013
All You Ever Wished For, 2018
Arcadia, 2012
The Barefoot Artists, 2014
Broken, 2012
Burn Burn Burn, 2015
Dogs on the Inside, 2014
Famous Nathan, 2014
Glassland, 2014
The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010
Hector, 2015
Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018
Jasper Jones, 2017
Longmire, Seasons 1-6
My Art, 2016
Not Another Happy Ending, 2013
A Reggae Sesson, 1988
Second Coming, 2014
Sign Painters, 2014
Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011
Strike a Pose, 2016
Nov. 18
NETFLIX
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet – NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space – NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Mandibles (2021)
PEACOCK
30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019
All I Want For Christmas, 2013
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Avenging Angelo, 2003
Blonde and Blonder, 2008
Bob the Builder, 2005
Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
Christmas Together, 2020
A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012
Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Hidden Away, 2013
High School Exorcism, 2014
Holiday Switch, 2007
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Mad Whale, 2019
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)
A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Save the Wedding, 2021
Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008
Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003
The World Made Straight, 2015
Nov. 19
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop – NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka – NETFLIX FILM
Extinct – NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead – NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
DISNEY+
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
APPLE TV+
Harriet the Spy
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Pressure Cooker, 2008
Teach, 2013
Nov. 20
NETFLIX
Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
PEACOCK
A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021
Nitro Rallycross
Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United
Nov. 21
PEACOCK
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Nitro Rallycross
Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
WWE Survivor Series
Nov. 22
NETFLIX
Vita & Virginia
Outlaws – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
PEACOCK
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
Nov. 23
NETFLIX
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star (2021)
Nov. 24
NETFLIX
A Boy Called Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Bruised – NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin – NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
True Story – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)
PEACOCK
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Nov. 25
NETFLIX
F is for Family: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
DISNEY+
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1”
HULU
Ride the Eagle (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Nov. 26
NETFLIX
A Castle For Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake – NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night – NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate – NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)
Pig (2021)
PEACOCK
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021
Nov. 27
DISNEY+
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”
PEACOCK
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021
Nov. 28
NETFLIX
Elves – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
PEACOCK
Christmas Is You, 2021
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford
Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens
Nov. 29
NETFLIX
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
HULU
All Light, Everywhere (2021)
Nov. 30
NETFLIX
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist – NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)