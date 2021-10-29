Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in November 2021

It’s almost the season to give thanks, and all of the major streaming platforms – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ – are making sure they show their gratitude for their subscribers. After spending the month of October stocking their ever-growing streaming libraries with a host of Halloween-perfect titles, the streaming wars will be heating up as the temperatures cool in November as streamers grow their content catalogues with hundreds of new additions.

Starting off the month strong, the Netflix streaming library will see the additions of 21 Jump Street, First Knight, and Moneyball all at the start of the month, followed by other big name originals like Big Mouth Season 5 and Tiger King 2, a followup to the streamer’s hit 2020 docuseries about Joe Exotic. November will also mark the start of the streamer’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which includes A Boy Called Christmas, Father Christmas is Back, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Over on HBO Max, subscribers will be treated to the critically acclaimed biopic King Richard and the debut of original comedy-drama series The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by The Office‘s Mindy Kaling. November will prove to be an even bigger month for Disney+, which will host Disney+ Day on Nov. 12. The event, celebrating two years of the streaming platform, will see a mass amount of new titles headed to the content catalogue, including recent blockbusters Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring and the highly-anticipated original holiday adventure Home Sweet Home Alone, among many others.

Nov. 1

NETFLIX

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

The Claus Family – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck on You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1

Baptiste: Season 1

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1

Family Business: Season 1

Irresponsable: Season 1

Ladies of the Law: Season 1

Magellan: Season 1

Mega Disasters: Season 1

Native America: Season 1

Noggin Knows: Season 1

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1

Rectify: Season 1

Red Road: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

The Restaurant: Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1

Under Suspicion: Season 1

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1

HULU

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

PEACOCK

17 Again, 2009

2012, 2009

The Addams Family, 1991

Along Came Polly, 2004

Billy Madison, 1995

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020

Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020

Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020

Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Christmas in Compton, 2012

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Coat of Many Colors, 2016

The Cold Light of Day, 2012

Country Line, 2017

Cry Baby, 1990

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Deck the Halls, 2006

The Deer Hunter, 1978

Downton Abbey, 2019

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

End of Days, 1999

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Evan Almighty, 2007

Far and Away, 1992

Goodfellas, 1990

Fatal Secrets, 2009

Hairspray Live!, 2016

Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016

Happy Gilmore, 1996

High Holiday, 2021

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

Into the Mirror, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Last Song, 2010

Legal Action, 2018

The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Lone Survivor, 2013

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011

A Lot Like Christmas, 2019

Lucy, 2014

Menace II Society, 1993

Midnight Run, 1988

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014

Mo’ Money, 1992

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Munich, 2005

Murder Manual, 2019

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors, 2014

New Year New Us, 2021

Non-Stop, 2014

The Notebook, 2004

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

The Only Thrill, 1997

Open Water, 2004

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan Live, 2014

Pitch Black, 2000

The Proposal, 2009

Reindeer Games, 2020

Salt, 2010

Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985

Santa’s Slay, 2005

Savannah Sunrise, 2016

Scent of a Woman, 1992

Seven, 1995

Shadows in the Sun, 2005

The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013

Sunburn, 1999

Ted 2, 2015

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019

This Christmas, 2007

TMNT, 2007

Trainwreck, 2015

Unstoppable, 2010

W., 2008

Walk the Line, 2005

The Warrant, 2020

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

The Wiz: Live, 2015

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1

The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7

Wild West Chronicles, Season 1

Nov. 2

NETFLIX

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Prospect (2018)

PEACOCK

Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)

Nov. 3

NETFLIX

The Harder They Fall – NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

This is Not a War Story, 2021

DISNEY+

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”

HULU

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Nov. 4

NETFLIX

Catching Killers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Beast Mode, 2020

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Nov. 5

NETFLIX

A Cop Movie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Club – NETFLIX SERIES

Glória – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard – NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar – NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer – NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults – NETFLIX FILM

Yara – NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

APPLE TV+

Finch

Dickinson (new episodes weekly)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014

Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)

Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa

Nov. 6

NETFLIX

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

HBO MAX

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

PEACOCK

Breeders Cup Classic

The Great Christmas Switch, 2021

Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City

Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Nov. 7

NETFLIX

Father Christmas is Back – NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Pain & Gain (2013)

PEACOCK

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 8

HBO MAX

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Emperor (2012)

PEACOCK

The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015

Arthur & Merlin, 2015

AWOL-72, 2016

Behaving Badly, 2014

Body of Sin, 2018

The Challenge Disaster, 2019

The Changeover, 2019

The Crash, 2017

Daylight’s End, 2016

Don’t Hang Up, 2017

Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014

Eloise, 2017

The Good Neighbor, 2016

The Great Bear, 2014

Heavenly Deposit, 2019

A Horse for Summer, 2015

The Hot Flashes, 2013

Pixies, 2015

Pod, 2015

Pressure, 2015

Rapid Eye Movement, 2019

Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019

Robot Overlords, 2015

Rushlights, 2013

Scenic Route, 2013

The Strange Ones, 2018

The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014

Nov. 9

NETFLIX

Swap Shop – NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Nov. 10

NETFLIX

Animal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Passing – NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

PEACOCK

Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012

The Restless Conscience, 1992

Nov. 11

NETFLIX

Love Never Lies – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Nov. 12

NETFLIX

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

DISNEY+

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere

Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

APPLE TV+

The Shrink Next Door

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011

Nov. 13

NETFLIX

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

HBO MAX

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

PEACOCK

Christmas Time is Here, 2021

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

Nov. 14

NETFLIX

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

HBO MAX

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

HULU

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

PEACOCK

Dead Heist, 2007

Edmond, 2005

Ernest in the Army, 1998

Ernest Rides Again, 1993

Fifty Pills, 2006

Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007

Grand Theft Parsons, 2004

The Great New Wonderful, 2005

Labor Pains, 2009

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017

Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

The Proposition, 2005

Straight A’s, 2013

Strays, 1997

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov. 15

NETFLIX

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

PEACOCK

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6

Liar, Liar, 1997

Nov. 16

NETFLIX

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – NETFLIX FAMILY

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Beginners (2011)

HULU

The Master (2012)

PEACOCK

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

One Day, 2011

Safe House, 2012

Nov. 17

NETFLIX

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Christmas Flow – NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen – NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Tear Along the Dotted Line – NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

HULU

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

PEACOCK

1,000 Times Good Night, 2013

All You Ever Wished For, 2018

Arcadia, 2012

The Barefoot Artists, 2014

Broken, 2012

Burn Burn Burn, 2015

Dogs on the Inside, 2014

Famous Nathan, 2014

Glassland, 2014

The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010

Hector, 2015

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018

Jasper Jones, 2017

Longmire, Seasons 1-6

My Art, 2016

Not Another Happy Ending, 2013

A Reggae Sesson, 1988

Second Coming, 2014

Sign Painters, 2014

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

Strike a Pose, 2016

Nov. 18

NETFLIX

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet – NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

PEACOCK

30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019

All I Want For Christmas, 2013

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Avenging Angelo, 2003

Blonde and Blonder, 2008

Bob the Builder, 2005

Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

Christmas Together, 2020

A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Hidden Away, 2013

High School Exorcism, 2014

Holiday Switch, 2007

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Mad Whale, 2019

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)

A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Save the Wedding, 2021

Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

The World Made Straight, 2015

Nov. 19

NETFLIX

Blown Away: Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop – NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka – NETFLIX FILM

Extinct – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead – NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

DISNEY+

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

APPLE TV+

Harriet the Spy

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Pressure Cooker, 2008

Teach, 2013

Nov. 20

NETFLIX

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

PEACOCK

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United

Nov. 21

PEACOCK

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series

Nov. 22

NETFLIX

Vita & Virginia

Outlaws – NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

PEACOCK

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Nov. 23

NETFLIX

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

Nov. 24

NETFLIX

A Boy Called Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Bruised – NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin – NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

True Story – NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)

PEACOCK

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Nov. 25

NETFLIX

F is for Family: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

DISNEY+

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1”

HULU

Ride the Eagle (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Nov. 26

NETFLIX

A Castle For Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake – NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night – NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate – NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

PEACOCK

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

Nov. 27

DISNEY+

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”

PEACOCK

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021

Nov. 28

NETFLIX

Elves – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

HULU

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

PEACOCK

Christmas Is You, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

Nov. 29

NETFLIX

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

HULU

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Nov. 30

NETFLIX

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods – NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)